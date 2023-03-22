Fundraiser ‘has a heart’ in Medina

SUBMITTED PHOTO Nicole Touhey is shown at Case-Nic cookies in Medina. Her annual “Have a Heart” campaign is assisting Arc GLOW, an organization that supports those with developmental and intellectural disabilities. Her campaign continues through March, which is “Developmental Disabilites Awareness Month.”

MEDINA — Everyone is made of the same ingredients.

They may look different on the outside and may think, learn and socialize differently, but all people have feelings, potential and determination.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1