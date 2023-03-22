MEDINA — Everyone is made of the same ingredients.
They may look different on the outside and may think, learn and socialize differently, but all people have feelings, potential and determination.
Nicole Tuohey of Case-Nic Cookies is conducting her fifth annual “Have a Heart” campaign during Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. She’s selling $1 frosted heart cut-out cookies to benefit the Arc GLOW, for programs assisting individuals that are part of The Arc.
This year Nicole is also selling “bead bracelets” that she has made for $1 each and that money goes directly to her campaign.
There is also a window basket raffle going at Case-Nic Cookies until March 31. The drawing will be held on April 1 and winners will be notified that day.
There are tickets outside the door. People can fill the form out, place the money through the door slot and the shop will put the tickets in the bowl.
The cost is $10 for 26 tickets.
Prizes for the window basket raffle include gift certificates from local businesses, lottery tickets, children’s books and games, Buffalo Bills and Sabres T-shirts and many other prizes.
The idea came about because Nicole was born with Triple X Syndrome. It’s a condition affecting females, in which a person has three ‘X’ chromosomes, which can sometimes cause developmental delays and learning disabilities.
Mary Lou Tuohey, Nicole’s mother and owner of Case-Nic Cookies, said doctors told the family at Nicole’s three-week checkup that she might never walk, talk, read, write or do math.
“As of that moment, we were determined and she has been determined not to be ‘labeled.’ Labels are for soup cans, not people,” she said. “Nicole is 32 years old has done all of what the doctors said she wouldn’t do and more.”
At this point, Nicole has sold more than 600 cookies. Between the basket raffle and cookies last year, Nicole donated $3,400.
Tickets for the raffle and the cookies may be purchased at Case-Nic Cookies, 439 Main St. in Medina. It is open Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
