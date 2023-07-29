BATAVIA — Rides, games, animals, food and entertainment.
The Genesee and Orleans county fairs have provided their share of fun throughout the week. And they’re set to wrap up today with yet another slate of activities.
Fairgoers braved the heat and humidity Friday as part of the ongoing summer tradition.
Temperatures are slated to be a lot more temperate today — in the mid 70s — as both fairs gear up for their final day. But rain is also expected in both counties.
As for Saturday’s schedules?
Genesee County Fair
Today will be Kids’ Day at Genesee County Fair.
Highlights will include:
n 8:30 a.m. NIOGA Dairy Showmanship Show.
n 10:30 a.m. NIOGA Dairy Show.
n 1 to 9 p.m. Midway opens, kids 16 and under ride for $15/wristband from 1 to 5 p.m.
n 3:30 p.m. Small Fry Tractor Pull in the Exhibition Building.
n 7 p.m. Enduro at the Race Track Grandstands.
n 7 to 11 p.m. BarnStorm will perform in the entertainment tent.
Orleans County Fair
Highlights will include:
n 8 a.m. Open Class Sheep Show.
n 9 a.m. 4-H Gymkhana Horse Show.
n 10 a.m. Gates open, paid admission begins, buildings open
n 10:30 a.m. 4-H Cat Show.
n 11 a.m. “Iron Chef” 4-H Youth Cooking Contest Starts.
n 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Museum Corner: Photo station, history, and stone exploration exhibit, by the Cobblestone Museum and Sandstone Society
n Noon to 10 p.m. Painted Sky Ranch Pony Rides, Cattle Barn Lawn area.
n 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free Psychic Readings by the Shushed Charlatan.
n 1 to 5 p.m. Main Event Amusements.
n 1 to 7 p.m. WNY PRISM, invasive species experts.
n 4 p.m. Awards Ceremony and Crowning of the Fair Royalty, Show Arena; Free Entertainment: Doc Magic, Knight’s Green Space
n 5 p.m. Free Entertainment: Wonderland Circus.
n 6 to 10 p.m. Main Event Amusements.
n 7 to 10 p.m. Live music with the Skycats.
n 7 p.m. Wonderland Circus; Orleans County 4-H Market Auction.
n 8 p.m. Doc Magic.
n 9 p.m. Wonderland Circus.
n 10 p.m. — Hay Bale Rolling Contest. Teams of 1-2 ages 16 and up. Register at the fair office by 9:20 p.m.
---
Includes reporting by Brian Quinn, Kori Sciandra.