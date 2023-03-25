BATAVIA — On Wednesday, July 6, 1966, Jane (nee Hackett) Long was found abounded at St. Jerome Hospital in Batavia.
Now, 57 years later, Jane has finally reunited with her birth family.
Jane’s story began with two nurses — Stephen Baudanza and Umbardo Strollo — who found Jane in the front seat of Baudanza’s car, which had been at the Wiard Street parking lot in Batavia.
Inside was an infant girl, Jane, or as she would be known as, “Baby X,” wrapped snugly in a blanket and lying in a wicker basket of a type used for a pet dog or cat. At the time she was believed to be about five days old.
Her mother and father were nowhere to be found. The baby had clearly been abandoned.
As it turns out, Jane’s father, a man by the name of Donald Turner, never knew he had another daughter.
“He was never told the lady was pregnant at all,” Jane said.
Donald Turner was in the military, and had moved to Florida around the time Jane was born. In the meantime, the story of “Baby X” garnered much media attention in Genesee County.
Which brings us to today and the mystery solved.
Jane, of Pavilion, found her birth siblings on her father’s side through Ancestry DNA in January. Initially she tried 23andMe — another DNA testing site for health, ancestry and more — in 2007 or 2008.
“I never got close enough to find anything,” she said.
Jane then got some information from some people in Pavilion pointing her in the direction of what would end up being her paternal grandmother. That opened the door to finding the rest of her birth family.
When Jane first got in contact with her sister Chantell R. Turner, she wasn’t sure if they were cousins or siblings. There were two brothers at the time who could have been her biological father — Richard or Donald.
After getting in touch with another family member who turned out to be her first cousin, it meant only Donald could have been her father.
“It was emotional really, when I first found out about it,” she said. “I didn’t know whether to cry or laugh or what.”
Chantell acted as the go-between for Jane and the rest of her father’s family. She informed not only their father, but sister Tanya Maybee and brother Donald A. Turner Jr.
Tanya said Chantell sent her a picture of Jane just saying, “Look at our sister.” That’s how she found out.
Jane herself likewise learned more about her birth father and they’ve since met on several occasions. Her siblings live in Springville, Collins and West Valley.
Donald Turner grew up in the Batavia area, and since learning about his fourth child, has visited Jane four times. They visited the cemetery in Pavilion, and Turner — who now lives in Brocton in Chautauqua County — showed his daughter a couple places where he has lived.
“Knowing my dad, I wasn’t real shocked, but yes, of course I was surprised,” Donald said as he sat around a table at Main Street Pizza with all of his siblings when asked about his reaction to learning he had another sister.
Donald said he sees the resemblance between Jane and their father, especially with their shared love of dogs and cats. They also could see the physical resemblance upon walking in.
Jane said she is sad about the wasted time not knowing about each other.
“I would have liked to fight with my brother and sisters,” she said. “I missed a lot.”
But for now they have the connections they made — a long-lost mystery baby reunited with her birth siblings.
It can also be bittersweet.
Jane also has three siblings on her mother’s side. However, she never got to meet her mother; her mother died in 2014.