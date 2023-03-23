Fire damages former Zeches

Firefighters responded Tuesday to an apartment fire in Warsaw. The location’s probably best-known as the former Zeches Appliance & Furniture.

WARSAW — A fire which damaged two apartments Tuesday at the former Zeches furniture store has been ruled accidental.

The fire was reported 4:49 p.m. in a second-floor apartment at the rear of the building at 10 Clinton St., Wyoming County Emergency Services officials said.

