WARSAW — A fire which damaged two apartments Tuesday at the former Zeches furniture store has been ruled accidental.
The fire was reported 4:49 p.m. in a second-floor apartment at the rear of the building at 10 Clinton St., Wyoming County Emergency Services officials said.
The flames were confined to the apartment. The apartment below sustained water damage.
The cause was determined to be a stove burner which had been left turned on.
Damages were estimated at $15,000. No injuries were reported.
The occupants of both apartments will be staying with friends for the time being. Firefighters were at the scene for two-and-a-half hours.
The building is owned by Ed Rutkowski of Warsaw Development & Storage. It’s probably best known as the former Zeches Appliance & Furniture and was originally the old Wyoming County Community Hospital.
Firefighters from Warsaw, Perry Center, Silver Springs and Wyoming responded to the scene, along with county Emergency Services personnel and Warsaw village police.
