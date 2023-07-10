LYNDONVILLE — The fire-damaged St. Joseph’s Church will not be rebuilt, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Monday.
The 117-year-old church sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage in a Feb. 28 blaze. It had not seen a Mass since.
“The event of this fire was both shocking and saddening for all of us,” said Pastor Mark Noonan in a letter sent to parishioners this past weekend. “We love our churches.
“Over the course of the past few months, it became apparent that St. Joseph’s worship site could not be sustained long-term, and thus we could not responsibly take the step of rebuilding it following the fire,” he continued. “I know that our entire Catholic community in Eastern Niagara and Orleans counties, Family of Parishes -11, is here to come together and to build one another up in the grace and life of the Holy Spirit.”
The church was damaged after an overnight fire erupted in an attached classroom section at the rear of the building. Beyond the flames, smoke and water damage extended through the remainder of the structure, including the basement.
Among other damages, the church’s interior lights — originals dating to its construction — were smashed during the blaze. Everything was covered in soot and insulation hung from the ceilings.
It was suspected a malfunctioning heater unit ignited the fire, diocesean officials said.
The church will be demolished at a date to be determined. Memorials honoring St. Joseph’s will be created at the nearby St. Patrick’s in Barker and St. Mary’s in Medina.
The former St. Joseph’s Parish had been linked and merged with St. Patrick’s in March 2009 as Our Lady of the Lake. St. Joseph’s had been a secondary worship site since that time.
St. Mary’s Church is a 10-minute drive from Lyndonville, while St. Patrick’s is 15- minutes away.
All are now part of Family of Parishes No. 11, which includes Our Lady of the Lake; St. Mary’s in Holley; St. Mark’s in Kendall; Holy Family in Albion; and Holy Trinity in Medina/Middleport.