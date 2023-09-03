ARCADE — A fire early on Friday caused about $100,000 in damage to a barn at 1782 Reed Rd., Wyoming County reported.
The call about the fire came in at 5:13 a.m., county Fire and EMS Coordinator Bill Streicher said.
“The owner woke up discovering the 30-by-40-foot barn fully involved with fire. The barn contained woodworking equipment along with other general equipment,” he said. ”A nearby smaller barn sustained some heat damage.
The barn is owned by Merle and Kelsey Robbins. The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Saturday. Firefighters were on scene for about two hours Friday morning.
Firefighters from Arcade, North Java, Yorkshire and Chaffee-Sardinia responded to the scene. Varysburg and Yorkshire firefighters were on standby. Wyoming County Emergency Services, the county Sheriff’s Department and Arcade police assisted at the scene.