COVINGTON — Five residents of a Kendall Road home are getting assistance after fire broke out Friday at their residence, causing about $100,000 in damage.
A call came in at 2:23 p.m. of a house fire at 7693 Kendall, on property owned by Arlan Brubaker. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Wyoming County Fire/EMS Coordinator Bill Streicher said this morning.
No injuries were reported.
“The house sustained a significant amount of damage. The two adults and two children living in the home are being assisted by family and friends,” Streicher said.
Firefighters were at the scene for about five hours, he said. The response included firefighters from Perry Center, Perry, Castile, Warsaw, Wyoming, Silver Springs, Mount Morris, Cuylerville, Leicester, Caledonia, Pavilion and Le Roy, as was Perry ambulance. Firefighters from Gainesville and Stafford were on standby.
Also Assisting at the scene were Wyoming County Emergency Services, Wyoming Correctional, Perry Squad-10 and National Grid. Perry Center Fire Chief James Brick was the fire chief in charge.
