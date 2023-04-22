COVINGTON — Five residents of a Kendall Road home are getting assistance after fire broke out Friday at their residence, causing about $100,000 in damage.

A call came in at 2:23 p.m. of a house fire at 7693 Kendall, on property owned by Arlan Brubaker. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Wyoming County Fire/EMS Coordinator Bill Streicher said this morning.

