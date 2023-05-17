DARIEN — A fire destroyed one barn and damaged part of a second barn Tuesday morning at 2044 Sumner Rd., but no injuries were reported.
County Office of Emergency Management Deputy Coordinator Gary Patnode said no firefighters or residents were hurt.
”The barn burned to the ground. It was 30-by-60 feet,” he said. “It had spread to a second barn.”
The deputy coordinator said responders had called for an excavator, which was brought in to move the debris out of the way so firefighters could put out hotspots,
Patnode said the county emergency management office is investigating, but doesn’t consider the fire suspicious. It was looking over the scene and interviewing witnesses as of Tuesday afternoon.
No livestock or equipment was in the barn that was destroyed, Patnode said.
About a third of the second barn on the west side was burned, but the rest is still standing.