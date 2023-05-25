Fire destroys garage and vehicles

FREEDOM — A garage was destroyed and a house damaged after a fire Wednesday at 11884 Brown School House Rd.
The call came in at 6:06 a.m. after a passer-by discovered the fire and called 911, then alerted the residents asleep inside the house.
The garage was 24 feet by 24 feet. The property is owned by Shane O’Connell.
“A motor home, riding lawn mower, car and golf cart were also lost in the fire. The nearby house did sustain some damage due to the heat of the fire, however the occupants are able to continue living in the home,” county Fire/EMS Coordinator Bill Streicher said in a press release. No injuries were reported.
The fire did about $100,000 in damage. The cause is under investigation.
Firefighters were on scene for about 2 1/2 hours. Responding to the scene were firefighters from Arcade, Bliss, Strykersville, Yorkshire, Farmersville and Chaffee-Sardinia, Strykersville firefighters were on standby.
Assisting at the scene were Wyoming County Emergency Services, Cattaraugus County Fire Investigation Team, Arcade Electric Department, Arcade police and state troopers. The fire chief in charge was Arcade Fire Chief Brian Meyers.