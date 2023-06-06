BATAVIA — The fired principal of St. Paul Lutheran School admitted Monday that he molested a child.
Jason R. Clark, 42, pleaded guilty Monday in Genesee County Court to second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison but Clark was allowed to be placed on interim probation for one year. If successful, he can withdraw his plea and plead to a lesser charge and avoid state prison.
Clark was indicted in January and charged with repeatedly molesting a child in the school from around Labor Day 2014 to mid-June 2015.
Clark was a physical education teacher at St. Paul Lutheran School on Washington Avenue at the time.
Clark began working at the school in 2002 and in 2019 was named principal.
The student later came forward and city police began investigating the allegations about a year ago.
Clark was put on leave at the time and has since been fired.
Clark also will have to register as a sex offender as part of the plea deal and will never be allowed to teach again.