COWLESVILLE — Cowlesville can now say it has hosted a Wyoming County Volunteer Fireman’s Association Convention, its first in 109 years.
The convention dinner was Thursday night, open to all county Fire Association members. There was an awards ceremony at which Jeremy Boorman of North Java was elected president and Kevin Curry of Perry vice president for the 2024 convention. North Java will host the convention next year. This year, 14 fire departments were represented at the convention.
On Thursday night, the convention gave out several awards, through the county Firemen’s Association, for 20-50 years of service and also for heroism.
“One of our members, John Taylor, won the award for 20-50 years of service,” Wild said. “Then we had various fire companies who issued service awards.”
Taylor is an assistant chief for the Cowlesville Fire Company.
“John’s been involved since 1989. John’s worked his way through the ranks. He served as chief of our fire company on two separate occasions, assistant chief on multiple occasions. He’s currently our vice president,” said Wilson Wild, outgoing Wyoming County Firemen’s Association president. “He’s been very instrumental with getting grants for fire equipment over the years — replacement of hose, nozzles, air packs, gear and a fire truck that he helped get a grant to replace.”
Taylor has given great dedication to the Cowlesville Fire Company and to the county, Wild said.
Basil Dealerships awarded $2,500 each to Cowlesville for hosting this year’s convention and to North Java for hosting next year’s.
For Field Days held Saturday at the Cowlesville Fire Hall, there was a lot of support from firefighters, ladies’ auxiliaries and community members who were helping with parking and activities, Wild said. He estimated the parade had about 25 units in it, with bands playing afterward at the fire hall.
“Father’s Day, our members had a lot of things, so we just made it a one-day event with the parade,” Wild said. “We were able to get a lot of volunteers for today. This is the first time since 1977 that the Cowlesville Fire Company has hosted a parade and a Field Days.”