WATERPORT — Firefighters knocked down a barn fire at 1755 Park Ave. this afternoon and county investigators are looking into the cause of the accidental blaze.
Orleans County Director of Emergency Management Justin Niederhofer said no one was injured in the fire.
“The first officer on scene had heavy fire coming out of the north end of the barn,” he said. A Carlton EMS captain was the first on scene. The first response to the scene was a few minutes after the initial call, which came in at 2:12 p.m., Niederhofer said.
“A second alarm was called as soon as the assistant chief called on location,” he said. “He requested the second alarm. The owner was in the barn working. He called it in right away. We got the bulk of the fire knocked down within, probably, 10 minutes from the time of dispatch. The first guys on scene were able to get a line inside and get the bulk of the fire knocked down.”
There was no information at the scene as to the cause or origin.
“The investigators are talking to the owner right now, but he hasn’t gone inside and looked at anything yet,” Niederhofer said.
No animals were in the barn at the time.
“He had a Jeep and a motorcycle, some tools (in the barn),” the emergency management director reported. The vehicles and equipment were saved from the fire.
After the fire was under control, firefighters were doing some overhaul, Niederhofer said.
“There’s several layers of roof on there. It (the fire) got in between the metal roof and wood plank, and it’s traveling in there. They’re trying to get the metal off and get water into that area,” he said. Another crew was trying to get wood plank removed in some spots.
Responding to the scene were the Carlton, Albion, Ridgeway and Medina fire departments. Kendall firefighters were on standby. Medina had an ambulance at the scene also.
The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office had been at the scene earlier this afternoon.
“There’s nothing to lead us to believe that it was incendiary or anything like that, so they cleared,” Niederhofer said.
