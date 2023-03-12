BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWSFirefighters pull metal off to be able to get water into the roof on the north side of the barn.

WATERPORT — Firefighters knocked down a barn fire at 1755 Park Ave. this afternoon and county investigators are looking into the cause of the accidental blaze.

Orleans County Director of Emergency Management Justin Niederhofer said no one was injured in the fire.

