BERGEN — The Firing Pin, LLC, continues to do business out of its temporary showroom since flames destroyed or damaged much of the property a month ago. Owner Brandon Lewis said the plan is still to demolish what’s left of the old range and rebuild.
“We moved pretty much everything that wasn’t part of the insurance claim over here and set up whatever we could get,” he said Thursday as the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce held a Business After Hours at the Buffalo Road gun shop. There was ammunition, military surplus items and other merchandise around the temporary store. Firearms were being kept safe for transfers.
“It’s been limited compared to what we used to do, but I guess from a sales-per-square-foot perspective, it’s been surprising. I’ve been surprised what we’ve been able to accomplish out of here,” Lewis said.
Lewis said The Firing Pin just got the OK from its insurance company to take down what remains of the shooting range after the March 24 fire.
“We’re moving into that phase now. We’ll be taking things apart, disassembling and taking down so we can rebuild. It was pretty destroyed from the fire and the firefighting efforts,” he said. “We have to pretty much start from the concrete up. All of the tracks and the backstop, and the ... ventilation system, all of that has to be rebuilt.”
The area that used to be the shooting range is too hazardous for people to go over there, he said.
“It’s pretty much unchanged since the fire. We’ve gone through some small areas to try to rescue some stuff,” he said.
A GoFundMe page that the mother of one of the employees set up last month after the fire is still accepting donations.
“A lot of people have come down, curious to see what happened, wanting to show their support. It’s been very humbling,” Lewis said.
In March, Lewis said there were firearms there waiting for customers to pick them up, or to be transferred.
“A lot of people have been able to come down and pick up their stuff. We solved a lot of those lingering questions we weren’t sure about — maybe the paperwork was lost on this item. Well, they reached out to us and we’ve connected them with the proper owner.”
The Firing Pin has the mobile shooting range on-site that it said last month that it planned to get.
“We’ve got a two-lane, mobile shooting range that we brought up from North Carolina that we’ll have through the rebuild,” he said.
Two people can use the range at a time. John Huther, lead firing range instructor, said you can hear the sound outside when someone is shooting, but it’s muffled.
The mobile range has been there for about a week.
“It took us a couple days to ... get trained on how it runs,” Lewis said. “You can go on our website and book an appointment. It’s not as long of a distance as the one we had before, but it’s still a great experience and people are really enjoying it. It’s got two lanes. It’s a reduction from our seven, but it’s still nice.”
