BERGEN — The Firing Pin, LLC, continues to do business out of its temporary showroom since flames destroyed or damaged much of the property a month ago. Owner Brandon Lewis said the plan is still to demolish what’s left of the old range and rebuild.

“We moved pretty much everything that wasn’t part of the insurance claim over here and set up whatever we could get,” he said Thursday as the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce held a Business After Hours at the Buffalo Road gun shop. There was ammunition, military surplus items and other merchandise around the temporary store. Firearms were being kept safe for transfers.

