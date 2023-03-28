BERGEN — As investigators continue to determine the cause of the Friday afternoon fire that destroyed or damaged much of the Firing Pin, owner and managing member Brandon Lewis says the store will remain open on a limited basis.
Lewis said at a press conference Monday afternoon at the Firing Pin that much of the inventory was damaged badly enough that it couldn’t be sold.
The shooting range was also destroyed, he said. It will have to be rebuilt and Lewis said he believes the store will also need to be demolished and rebuilt.
“We’re just so thankful that no one was injured,” he said. “Everyone made it out just fine. We’re working on shoring up part of the building to serve as our showroom for the time being. We’re working on having a mobile shooting range that’s built into a shipping container brought up so we can operate our classes and continue to give the excellent customer service that we’re known for.”
Earlier Monday, Lewis’s parents, Paul and Linda, said the garage, which will be open, is the only part of the business that was not damaged.
“Basically, it’s going to have ammo and it’ll have various (items) for firearms, but no firearms in the store at this time,” Paul Lewis said.
Linda Lewis said the internet wasn’t working there and the Firing Pin couldn’t do the background checks it’s required to do. The Firing Pin was otherwise able to salvage the firearms it had.
“We’ve done a full audit and everything’s accounted for,” Brandon Lewis said. “All of the customers, there’s a lot of firearms that are here, waiting to be picked up by people, waiting to be transferred, transferred out of state ... We’re working on contacting all those people. We’re actually asking if those people could contact us as well. Send us an email. Send us a message on Facebook.”
A lot of the paperwork that was connected to them was unfortunately destroyed or damaged, Lewis said.
“Some of that information has been lost,” he said. “We do ask, if you know you had a firearm here, especially a transfer, reach out, send us your information, your phone number, so that we can make sure we get that to you.”
Aside from the firearms it saved, the Firing Pin salvaged a lot of sentimental memories,” Lewis said.
“We’ve been here for 10 years and the memories that our customers have made with us are very cherished,” he said.
Posts and comments were made about certain items, he said.
“We had someone transfer us a firearm and their dad wrote us a nice, hand-written letter and we framed it,” he said. “They wondered, ‘Hey, did that letter survive?’ and it made me very happy to be able to say, ‘Yes, it did. I pulled it off the wall. We’ve got it and it’s going to go back up.’”
The Firing Pin will work on rebuilding and restoring what it had, Lewis said.
“We can’t thank the community enough, from our customers to the volunteers that have been coming out — firefighters, the first responders — it’s just been truly overwhelming,” he said.
Lewis said he also wanted to thank the staff for its quick actions — getting customers out and getting everyone to safety.
“Obviously the first priority is ensuring people are safe,” he said. “My second huge shout out has to go to the Bergen Fire Department. For an all-volunteer department, we were just blown away by their professionalism and their response time and their ability to save as much of our building as they could.”
Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Deputy Coordinator Gary Patnode said Monday that the cause was still under investigation.
“Eyewitnesses stated the fire started in the area of the building that contained the shooting range,” he said. “The roof of the firing range collapsed due to extensive fire in the roof area and fire suppression efforts.
“The store sustained smoke, heat and water damage,” he continued. “The building will be evaluated by the owners insurance company and code enforcement as to how much, if any, of the building will remain or they tear it down and rebuild.”
The construction vehicles were brought in to assist in Fire suppression efforts if necessary.
On Friday evening, people were the biggest priorities in the fire, Bergen Fire Chief Kevin Bruton said at the scene. During the blaze, they were surrounded by dangerous items that, under heat and fire, “aren’t really good to be around,” he noted.
“That’s always going through our heads every time we go anywhere and say, ‘OK, what kind of hazards do they carry? Are there chemicals? Is there ammunition, whatever it might be?” Bruton said of the emergency response. “That’s always at the top of our head — what are we going into and how much of it and how many people are there?’”
As far as the challenges with this fire, Bruton said, “We have, not only the guns they rent here, people bring their own that come shoot. They’ve got ammo in the building and the amount of people on the range ... There’s a store, so you’ve got people looking at merchandise, people hanging out.”
The fire chief said as far as he knew, no ammunition had gone off.
“Nobody was in the same area of anything dangerous,” Bruton said. “We were able to keep everything wet or away from the hazard.”
Firefighters started out attacking the fire inside the building.
“It was way too dangerous to keep everybody in, so we fought it from the outside,” he said. “That’s ... what we do when we don’t want to take the risk of sending our people in there, especially when we knew everybody was out. We made an exterior attack and that was in the best interest of everybody.”
The fire chief said he didn’t have the exact number of people in the building at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire was under investigation that evening, he said.
Revlyn Wright of Rochester, who had been at the shooting range with a friend for about 10 or 15 minutes before the fire began, estimated there were about 10 people there.
“We’re in there shooting and we just heard a young lady who was also in the shooting range. She said, ‘Fire, fire!’” he said.
Wright said it was a small fire at the time.
Staff from the Firing Pin came in, saw what was happening and told everyone to grab his or her things, Wright said. They then tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but were unable to do so. Firing Pin employees then told everyone to get out of the building.
On scene were Bergen, Stafford, town and city of Batavia, Byron, Le Roy, Churchville and Brockport firefighters. A Bergen ambulance was there along with New York State Police and a state fire vehicle.