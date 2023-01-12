BATAVIA — The first cell will be set in place Friday morning at the site of the $70 million Genesee County Jail, County Manager Matt Landers said during Wednesday’s county Legislature meeting.
That cell was delivered to the jail site Wednesday.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 9:23 am
Landers said he will be among those at the project site around 10 a.m. Friday to see the first cell put in place, which is a milestone, he said.
“There’ll be this ceremony-ish on Friday. We won’t make too big of a deal out of it. It is a jail ... but it’s still something that’s large in our community, worth commemorating,” he said. “It’s just one step in the process — worth watching, worth noting.”
Jail Construction Committee member Christian Yunker told the Legislature, the goal is that once project crews get going on setting pods in place, they’re going to set about four to six cells a day.
“We’re going to see that progress along pretty quick over the next few weeks,” he said.
The committee was at the project site Tuesday to see the progress of work on the 184-bed jail, scheduled to be finished early in 2024.
“The shell of the main building is up. There’s heat in there. There’s certainly a lot of work going on inside,” Yunker said during the Legislature meeting.
“The project still remains, certainly, on budget and on time. We’re three-tenths of a percent over budget, which is well in our contingency, so we’re doing very well on budget,” Yunker said. “Completion is looking like the beginning of January ‘24 and hopefully move in by March of ‘24. Everything’s working very well over there at this point.”
