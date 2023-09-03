BATAVIA — Jim and Ann Dommer of Batavia did something Saturday that they haven’t done in 25 years — see an air show from Genesee County Airport.
“We used to come and sit. We used to sit on the hill and watch the airplanes,” Ann Dommer said. “It was very cool. We miss this.”
The Dommers, of Oakwood Hills development on East Main Street were among the large crowd at the airport Saturday, sitting in tents or out walking around and taking photos of the different acts as they entertained that afternoon and night.
Jim Dommer said it’s an exciting event.
“I love the fact that we’ve got it back,” he said. “We watched them practice yesterday (Friday) from the golf course at Terry Hills.”
Jim said he and Ann saw the planes that were descending in a corkscrew pattern during rehearsals, with the smoke behind the planes.
Ann Dommer said they also saw the two planes that were flying in tandem.
“That was amazing. They were so close together,” the Dommers said. Jim Dommer said he saw pilot Nathan Hammond draw a happy face in the sky while out flying Thursday.
“I got a picture of that one,” he said.
The Batavia residents said they were just at the airport for Saturday’s show.
“We’ll probably sit on our back porch and watch them tomorrow (today),” Ann Dommer said. “We didn’t see the list (of scheduled acts). We just like to watch, just enjoy it.”\ It’s amazing how far away they come from I just think it’s pretty amazing that they can fly in the wind like this and still do their stunts.”
Making the drive from Clarendon were Jessica Weit and her three kids, her parents and sister, Julie Meredith.
Weit said she was excited to be back at an air show because she loves the shows.
“We used to go to air shows and since I had the kids, we have not, because it’s a big day for them, being out in the sun and everything else,” Weit said. “Once we found out this was going to be an evening air show, we thought we’d bring the kids and give it a try.”
This is the first time her kids have seen an air show, she said. They like planes, though.
“We pull over when we drive by, see if anything’s landing over here,” Weit said of the Genesee County Airport. They also look to see if anyone’s taking off while they’re driving by.
She said the group was there to see all the pilots, especially her favorite, Rob Holland.
“We’ve been seeing him for a long time,” she said.
They were there for Saturday only, but planned to stay to the end.
Meredith, was standing in one of the food lines with the rest of the family.
“I’ve seen Rob Holland before, but pretty much everything else is new,” she said. “We went to the Rochester air show earlier in the summer and saw Thunderbirds.”
Meredith said she was looking forward to that night’s show.
“It’s something different that we’ve never seen. I’m excited to see how it ends up and what it is,” she said as it started to rain briefly.
Meredith said she’s been to the Rochester and Niagara Falls air shows.
Irfan Tihic and Bekir Kelceoglu came from the Syracuse area to see part of Saturday’s show before driving back.
“We really just love aviation, just really love to fly. That’s about it,” said ???
Kelceoglu said he’s been an airline pilot for about a year. He flies for Southern Airways Express, based in Lancaster, Pa. He said they were there partly to see the F-22.
One of the organizers, Peter Zeliff Sr., noted he started flying in 2004 and remembered the air show the airport used to host 25 years ago and longer.
“I just thought that this was something the community really needed and it would be good for the community here,” he said. “We’ve got a wonderful turnout today. It’s beyond what we ever thought we would do. Our ticket sales the last couple of days have just soared.”
The sale of Wings Over Batavia merchandise — shirts, sweatshirts, hats and everything else is going well, too.
“We thought there was no way we’d sell it all and we’re out of merchandise right now,” he said around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
For an event in its first year back, the Wings Over Batavia Air Show has exceeded what he thought it would be, Zeliff said.
“It’s way exceeded what all of us thought it would be,” he said, shrugging his shoulders. “It’s a pleasant surprise to see all these people here. The show’s already started and the crowd is still streaming in. That’s pretty impressive to me.”
Zeliff said the spectators were having a good time, but respecting the way the event is set up.
“We;’re pulling the airplanes in and out, back and forth. They’re respecting the crowd lines we’ve set up and everything,” he said.
Though it takes a lot of time to plan, Zeliff said the goal is to have a show every year.
“We started planning this a year ago, in July. We were behind the 8-ball when we started,” he said. “As soon as this is over with, we’re going to have meetings to start planning next year. I’ve already started booking acts for next year.”
There’s a lot of excitement and, with the night shows, it’s unlike any other in Western New York.
“There’s going to be a wall of fire. There’s fireworks going off,” he said of the plans for Saturday night.
Zeliff acknowledged the wind that evening, but added, “The guys aren’t limited at all. They’re out there going 200 mph, so a 30 mph wind doesn’t mean a whole lot.”
There are 16 performers at Batavia, including two who weren’t on site Saturday — one a B-51 coming from Toronto and the other an F-22 Raptor coming from the Cleveland National Air Show.
“They’re going to fly up here, do their act and go back,” he said. Zeliff noted that pilot Ken Rieder left the air show in Batavia to fly in Toronto’s event before coming back here to fly Saturday night.
There are pilots here for California, Missouri, New Hampshire, Boston, Mass., and Louisiana, among other places.
“These guys have flown here from all over the country to be part of this air show,” Zeliff said.
It’s a great feeling to see all the people here, he said.
“I didn’t do this for myself. My goal was to do this for the community, he said. “That seems to have been accomplished.”