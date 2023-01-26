Genesee SnoPackers Snowmobile Club Inc. member Nathan Fix did not expect to receive the New York State Public Service medals he got for his response to the “Storm of the Century” the weekend of Christmas.
Fix and fellow SnoPacker, Alexander resident and firefighter Tony Johnston were among those attending a ceremony Saturday at SUNY Buffalo State University.
“The Genesee SnoPackers received the governor’s medal. We were there as Genesee SnoPackers,” Fix said Tuesday. “I personally was shocked. It was very nice. I’m not sure who officially nominated us ... but it was definitely an honor.”
The two left their homes around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23 and continued until late the next afternoon, working in heavy snow, intense winds, and dangerous wind chills the entire time.
Fix and Johnston joined “everyday Buffalonians” – people who were not first responders or government workers, yet rendered aid to others – that included members of other snowmobile clubs, department store managers, and business owners in being recognized with New York State Public Service medals presented to them by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.
Fix said Genesee County Legislature Vice Chairwoman Marianne Clattenburg was at Buffalo State Saturday for the ceremony, as were county Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Yaeger and Deputy Coordinator Gary Patnode. Oakfield Fire Chief Sean Downing and Assistant Chief Chad Williams were there, too, as was county Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin McCarthy.
“It is an honor that the governor recognized the Genesee SnoPackers for the efforts made during the blizzard of 2022,” Fix said. “I can’t stress enough — there were a lot of people to be recognized, whether they opened their house to somebody or you rescued somebody from their cars. There were plenty of people to be recognized.”
