NIAGARA FALLS — The public is invited to visit the DEC Bureau of Fisheries’ angler outreach programs at the upcoming Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo.
The event runs from Thursday to Sunday at the Niagara Falls Conference and Event Center.
“DEC is honored to participate in this year’s Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo, which provides excellent opportunities for anglers to interact directly with the biologists who study and manage our Great Lakes and inland fisheries,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos in a news release. “New York offers numerous world-class fishing opportunities, and I encourage all outdoor adventurers and anglers to attend and learn more about the incredible sportfishing in New York’s Great Lakes region and beyond.”
Freshwater fishing in New York State is thriving and generates significant benefits to local economies. According to the 2017 statewide angler survey, anglers fished an estimated 19.9 million days in the freshwaters of New York State, generating more than $2.1 billion in combined economic activity supporting nearly 11,000 jobs.
The Great Lakes and their tributaries alone account for more than 22 percent of the statewide angler effort.
In addition to its annual informational booth, which will be open throughout the event, DEC will host its popular “Open House” program on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., during which expo attendees can talk one-on-one with subject matter experts about a variety of the fisheries management topics, including:
n Lake Ontario — open lake.
n Lake Ontario tributaries and Salmon River.
n Lake Erie and tributaries.
n Niagara River.
n St. Lawrence River.
n Great Lakes fish production and stocking.
n The Finger Lakes.
n Environmental Law Enforcement.
n The HuntFishNY smart phone app and its new “Tackle Box” feature.
DEC fisheries managers will also be participating in the Salmon School, Walleye School, and Fly Fishing socials on Friday evening, giving anglers additional opportunities to interact with agency staff in an informal one-on-one setting.
In addition, DEC staff will be participating in the Kids Fishing Clinic on Sunday. The goal of this hands-on interactive event is to introduce future generations of anglers to the sport of fishing.
For signup information and to learn more about this event, visit the Niagara Fishing Expo website, https://niagarafishingexpo.com/.
