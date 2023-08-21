ATTICA — Five inmate-on-inmate fights which occurred in one day at Wyoming Correctional Facility are believed to be gang-related, according to the union representing New York’s corrections officers.
Several inmates suffered cuts during the incidents and two makeshift weapons were recovered during searches afterward, said officials at the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association. A sixth inmate fight later occurred on the walkway to the mess hall with one inmate needing to be treated at a local hospital after being cut with another makeshift weapon.
The NYSCOPBA officials did not say when the incidents occurred but offered details of the incidents, which included:
n The first fight occurred when an officer assigned to the walkway observed five inmates attacking one inmate. They were ordered to stop fighting and obeyed.
Once separated, the inmate who was initially attacked, was observed with a laceration to his face. After the fight was broken up, officers recovered a sharpened tooth brush from one of the inmate’s cubes.
n The second altercation occurred in a prison dorm.
An officer at her officer station heard a commotion and observed one inmate on top of another inmate in one of the cubes and making slashing motions.
The officer called for help and responded to the cube. When she approached, the inmate that was making the slashing motions ran off.
The officer found the second inmate on the ground, with three lacerations to his face. The inmate told the officer he was sleeping when he was attacked and was cut with an unknown weapon.
The inmate was transferred to an outside hospital for treatment. A follow-up investigation determined the assault was gang related.
n Four inmates were observed exchanging punches in another prison dorm.
Staff ordered the inmates to stop fighting and two complied. The remaining inmates continued to fight until they were stopped by pepper spray.
All four inmates were handcuffed and escorted from the dorm.
n In the same dorm and unrelated to the previous fight, officers observed two inmates exchanging punches, with one inmate swinging a sock with an object in it.
The officers used body holds to stop the fight and get the inmates separated. A padlock was located inside of the sock used in the attack.
Both inmates were handcuffed and brought to the infirmary for evaluation.
n The last fight occurred in another dorm.
An officer observed six inmates exchanging punches. He called for a response and ordered the inmates to stop fighting.
Four inmates complied but two continued to fight. The officer then stopped them with pepper spray.
The inmates were handcuffed and escorted from the dorm once the fighting ceased.
A search of one inmate’s cube recovered a sharpened metal shank from on top of his locker.
Staff determined that all five fights were a result of on-going gang conflict, NYSCOBA officials said. Three inmates involved in the fights were transferred to other facilities.
Two inmates were transferred to Groveland Correctional Facility and one inmate was transferred to Attica.
The inmates that remained at Wyoming were placed in Special Housing Units and face disciplinary charges in the attacks.
“Thankfully, at least in this latest violence, no staff were injured,” said NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold in a statement. “Regardless, in one day at Wyoming, having six multi-man inmate on inmate fights, many armed with weapons, is too many.
“Gang violence, drugs, weapons and attacks on staff are running rampant in all of our facilities with no end in sight,” he continued. “Couple that with staffing issues and mandatory overtime, our members are being pushed to the brink. Despite the inaction and silence by our state legislators to address the on-going violence, our members continue to be the professionals that they never get credited for.”
Immediate policy changes are needed to make prisons safer, he said, saying everybody who works in state prisons deserve no less.