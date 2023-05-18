BATAVIA — A Le Roy man faces five felonies and two misdemeanors for allegedly possessing an illegal weapon and for buying body armor.
A Genesee County grand jury filed an indictment against Vincent S. Kovach, 32.
He is charged with five count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of unlawful possession of body armor.
The indictment accuses Kovach of possessing an AR-15 pistol equipped with the ability to accept illegal magazines.
A grand jury filed indictments against four other people:
n Andrew W. Taylor, 35, of Batavia is charged with first-degree falsifying business records and petit larceny.
He is accused of filing a false bill of sale at Pawn King and for stealing an Oral B Pro 500 and WaterPik flosser from Rite Aid.
n Timothy W. Szurgot, 38, of Rochester is charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and criminal impersonation.
He allegedly possessed a stolen 2018 Ford Focus in Batavia Oct. 25.
He was arrested after police were called to Target for a report of a larceny. The driver of the stolen car, Jayson O. Wellman, 50, of Rochester sped away and led police on a chase onto the Thruway, where the car broke down and three people were charged.
n Joseph G. Bauer, no age or address available, is charged with DWI and felony aggravated unlicensed operation.
n Brian N. Miles, 26, of Rochester is charged with attempted forgery, criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance for having cocaine.
He is accused of having a stolen checkbook and attempting to forge and cash checks at a bank.