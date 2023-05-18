Le Roy man indicted on weapons charge

BATAVIA — A Le Roy man faces five felonies and two misdemeanors for allegedly possessing an illegal weapon and for buying body armor.

A Genesee County grand jury filed an indictment against Vincent S. Kovach, 32.

He is charged with five count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of unlawful possession of body armor.

The indictment accuses Kovach of possessing an AR-15 pistol equipped with the ability to accept illegal magazines.

A grand jury filed indictments against four other people:

n Andrew W. Taylor, 35, of Batavia is charged with first-degree falsifying business records and petit larceny.

He is accused of filing a false bill of sale at Pawn King and for stealing an Oral B Pro 500 and WaterPik flosser from Rite Aid.

n Timothy W. Szurgot, 38, of Rochester is charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and criminal impersonation.

He allegedly possessed a stolen 2018 Ford Focus in Batavia Oct. 25.

He was arrested after police were called to Target for a report of a larceny. The driver of the stolen car, Jayson O. Wellman, 50, of Rochester sped away and led police on a chase onto the Thruway, where the car broke down and three people were charged.

n Joseph G. Bauer, no age or address available, is charged with DWI and felony aggravated unlicensed operation.

n Brian N. Miles, 26, of Rochester is charged with attempted forgery, criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance for having cocaine.

He is accused of having a stolen checkbook and attempting to forge and cash checks at a bank.

