LE ROY — Five soon-to-be music majors took part in a new Le Roy Central School District “signing event” Thursday, a chance for recognition after they passed their auditions at their future schools.
Seniors Jackson Cain, Alexianna Clarke, Connor McGee, Evan Williams and Nathan Yauchzee each plan to pursue a degree in music in some form. Three of them — Jackson Cain, Alexianna Clarke and Connor McGee — will continue their studies at SUNY Fredonia. Evan Williams will go on to Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pa. Nathan Yauchzee will study at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music.
Percussion Lessons Instructor for grades four to 12 and Marching Knights Director Matthew Nordhausen said Cain will be a music education major. His primary instrument is percussion.
“Not only did I get the pleasure of working with Jackson and kind of starting him off with Ms. (Jessa) Dechant in the Elementary School instrumental program, I got to be Jackson’s percussion teacher all the way from fourth grade through 12th grade,” Nordhausen, a percussionist himself, said. “From fourth through 12th grade, if a student is studying percussion, then they are with me through that entire time.
“I look forward to venturing down to Fredonia and listening to his upcoming concerts,” Nordhausen said of Cain.
Clarke plays the French horn and has been Beginner Band teacher and French horn teacher Jessa Dechant’s student for the last three years,
“She’s been fantastic. It’s been such a joy to see her grow over these years,” Dechant said.
Clarke will study music education and music performance on French horn.
McGee was introduced by Jr./Sr. High Band Director Nastassia Dotts, his trumpet teacher since he was in eighth grade,
“Connor’s truly one of the greatest musicians, not (that) I ever taught, that I’ve ever met and I’ve met a lot. I can’t wait to see what he does in college and beyond,” Dotts said.
Williams and the other four seniors had been taught by grades five to 12 Vocal teacher Jacqueline McLean since they were in fifth grade.
“He is my first student to go into musical theater,” she said of Williams. “I have been following him around Rochester watching shows for the last several years. I am beyond proud. Between pre-screenings that he had to do to prepare with monologues and songs, and working with specialists from all over the country, and me being just this small part of it here at Le Roy, we are so proud of you ...”
Yauchzee will study music business at Potsdam.
“You’ve seen him onstage in our musicals. You’ve seen him onstage in our concerts,” said High School Vocal Music teacher Jeffrey Fischer. “You’ve seen him as Flounder in ‘The Little Mermaid.’ A man of many talents, some of which you may not know. Nate plays guitar. He’s a multi-instrumentalist.”