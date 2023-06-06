ATTICA — An inmate who was screaming and flailing his arms attacked and injured five corrections officers at Wyoming Correctional Facility May 30, union officials said.
The inmate appeared to be on drugs, said Kenny Gold, regional vice president of the state Corrections Officers and Police Benevolent Association.
Gold said an officer on routine rounds heard “loud screaming and yelling” in the dorms. He and another officer investigated and found the inmate out of control and flailing his arms
The two officers began to escort the inmate to the recreation room when he suddenly turned and struck one of the officers in the left side of the face with a closed fist.
Gold said the two officers immediately placed the inmate in a body hold and forced him to the ground. They called for assistance as the inmate continued to be combative on the ground.
Additional staff arrived and OC spray was administered after the inmate ignored orders to stop fighting.
The OC spray had no effect. Staff were able to force the inmate’s arms behind his back and apply handcuffs.
The inmate was brought to a facility van and transported to the infirmary to be decontaminated and evaluated.
At the infirmary, medical staff determined that the inmate was under the influence of unknown drugs. After treatment, he was placed in a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges.
Five officers were treated by medical staff for injuries. The officer who was punched in the face sustained pain and swelling to the left side of his face and ear, and slight dizziness.
The second officer sustained a shoulder injury with limited range of motion. The three officers who responded to the incident sustained minor hand injuries subduing the inmate.
All five officers remained on duty.
The attack follows similar ones at other correctional facilities.
“Last week we reported on an inmate who viciously attacked staff at Cayuga prison and who was eligible for parole in July,” Gold said. “Very similar circumstances in this latest assault at Wyoming. An inmate who was already paroled and returned to prison for violating the conditions of his parole, high on drugs and attacking and injuring staff last week. He once again is eligible for release this summer. The circumstances of the attacks might change, but the common denominator with all of them is there is no disciplinary system left to deter inmates from breaking rules inside the facilities. The New York State Legislature took that away when they enacted the HALT Act. They continue to deny the facts of what their ill-conceived legislation has created. A dangerous work environment for staff every waking moment of every day.”