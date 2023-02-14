Five officers injured in inmate attack

ALBION — Five officers at Orleans Correctional Facility were injured attempting to stop an inmate who sucker-punched an officer Saturday.

Th 45-year-old inmate, who was already being housed in the Residential Rehabilitation Unit (RRU), sucker-punched an officer in the face as the inmate was being escorted to the visit room at the medium security correctional facility, the New York State Corrections Officers and Police Benevolent Association said in a news release.

