Five to become Musicians of Note at BHS

DAILY NEWS FILE PHOTOAfter honoring Musicians of Note such as Beth Ann Lambein Hooker, Jacqueline Siegel McLean and Cindy L. Baldwin, along with Mark Hoerbelt (unable to attend due to illness) and the late Lyle Mark in 2022, Five more honorees will be recognized this Friday night.

BATAVIA — One Batavia High School graduate is teaching kids in the district and performing in the community. A couple of others live elsewhere, but lead groups in their communities as well.

One taught for nearly 20 years in the City School District while winning awards for her service to the community. Yet another applied her skills in New York City for years, then returned to Batavia and did the same.

