Flags planned at Le Roy cemetery

LE ROY — The Machpelah Cemetery Association has to figure out how many new flags it will need, but volunteers will be at the cemetery on North Street to place them Memorial Day weekend.
Le Roy Town and Village Historian, and Cemetery Association member Lynne Belluscio said volunteers will plant about 500 flags at Machpelah Cemetery at 9 a.m. on May 27. They’ll adorn veterans’ gravesites until after the Oatka Festival July 15-16.
“We figure people are going to be in town. They may come to the cemetery and pay their last respects,” Belluscio said of visits to the cemetery during the festival. “We pull them after that. We sort them into those that can be used again.”
Belluscio said the Cemetery Association gives the flags that can’t be used again to the American Legion, who disposes of them when it has its flag-burning ceremony.
“I’ve got to sort through the flags that we saved from last year and see how many we can use this year,” she said.
The historian said the association needs to know where to place flags.
“We have maps. It’ll tell you what section — because these are all different sections — and it’ll tell you whereabouts,” Belluscio said.
The Cemetery Association has a listing of where veterans are buried in Machpelah. However, for recent burials, unless the deceased veteran’s family or a funeral director tells the association where his or her gravesite is, the association won’t know there’s a veteran there. The number of flags grows each year, she said.
“Part of the challenge at Machpelah is to know which graves get a flag,” Belluscio said. “In some cases, somebody will call and say, ‘Again, my grandfather’s grave did not have a flag on it.’”
The Cemetery Association member will ask the person to tell it where his or her relative is buried and whether the veteran served during a war.
“We just like to have that information so we can tack that information on for the future. There’s a good handful of guys we can’t find. It’s like, you walk right by the gravestone and miss it,” she said.
The price of flags keeps going up, Belluscio said. A group called Friends of Machpelah Inc., which takes donations, will buy the flags.
“A couple of years ago, we formed the Friends of Machpelah so we could raise money to do projects in the cemetery,” she said. Some flags may get broken or hit by a weedwhacker. The ones that are dragging on the ground are removed, she said.
“I want to get that order in soon so that we have them,” she said of the new flags. “Each cemetery has to come up with the money to buy flags. It’s different with every community. In Le Roy, St. Francis Cemetery, the American Legion Auxiliary puts in flags. They’ve been doing it for a long time. I know the American Legion in Le Roy puts in flags in the abandoned cemeteries. There’s seven abandoned cemeteries in Le Roy.”
Boy Scout Troop 6021 and Pack 23 will also help plant flags at Machpelah.
“The Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts — they’ve been some of the volunteers that have helped us. We put them out in teams — people to do different sections of the cemetery,” Belluscio said. “We’ve got some people ... they’ve done flags for us for several years.”
A couple of them are Barb Elliott, whose husband, Frank, is buried in Machpelah.
“She knows the veterans who are in that section where her husband is buried,” Belluscio said. “Linda Keister — she has kept track of the veterans in the older part of the cemetery.”
As you face the gravestone, the flags go in on the left.
“We try to keep the flags lined up so that when people are mowing, they don’t mow the flags down,” she said.
The Cemetery Association also encourages volunteers, when they place a flag at a gravesite on May 27, to say the veteran’s name out loud, as a way of honoring that person,
If people want to volunteer, they may call Belluscio at on her cell at (585) 737-6546. Those who volunteer should bring sunscreen, bug spray and a bottle of water, she suggested.