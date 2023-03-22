A Florida man was arrested in Genesee County early Thursday morning following a shooting incident on Interstate 90 in Pennsylvania near the New York State line.

State Police in Dunkirk responded at 6 a.m. to a victim being shot while operating a vehicle on Interstate 90. The shooting victim, a 42-year-old man from Detroit, Mich., was met by EMS and state police at the Fredonia/Dunkirk exit on Interstate 90 and taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a single gunshot wound to his knee, police said.

