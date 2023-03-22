A Florida man was arrested in Genesee County early Thursday morning following a shooting incident on Interstate 90 in Pennsylvania near the New York State line.
State Police in Dunkirk responded at 6 a.m. to a victim being shot while operating a vehicle on Interstate 90. The shooting victim, a 42-year-old man from Detroit, Mich., was met by EMS and state police at the Fredonia/Dunkirk exit on Interstate 90 and taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a single gunshot wound to his knee, police said.
The alleged shooter, Ervin B. Stubbs, 34, of Ocala, Fla., was later located at the Flying J Truck Stop in Pembroke. He was in possession of a Ruger 9mm handgun, police said.
Stubbs was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, and on a fugitive from justice warrant from Pennsylvania State Police, police said.
Stubbs did not have a New York State pistol permit, police said.
The investigation alleged that Stubbs was operating a truck on Interstate 90 and shot the victim, police said.
The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working with Pensylvania State Police. The police agencies determined that the shooting occurred on Interstate 90 in Pennsylvania.
The incident reportedly occured near the exit for North East, Pa, and allegedly included multiple shots being fired at the victim’s vehicle.
Trooper James O’Callaghan told WGRZ-TV, channel 2 in Buffalo, that “this was more of a road rage incident, back and forth ... passing each other, and ultimately led to this happening.”
Stubbs was processed at State Police Batavia. He will be arraigned and turned over to Pennsylvania State Police for additional charges on a warrant extradition.
