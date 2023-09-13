PEMBROKE — A new kitchen, updated showers and expanded layout are enhancing the experience for customers at the Flying J Travel Center.
The improvements are part of multi-million-dollar upgrade to the popular truck stop and travel center. Beyond the new amenities, they’re also giving customers more notice of its food and beverage choices.
“We thoughtfully approached this store’s layout to showcase our breadth of fresh food and beverage offerings,” said Shannon Stone of Pilot Travel Centers LLC, describing the upgrades. “The new placement offers more visibility and accessibility to our home style meals, hand-roped pizza, fresh fruit, soups, and signature beverage offerings.
“We added seven cooler doors to the Flying J, bringing us to a total of 17 doors,” she continued. “This helped us bring more variety of brands that we already serve, while also allowing us to add new brands, including Fast Twitch, Vita Coco, Pathwater, and C4 Ultimate.”
Stone is the senior manager of Store Modernization for Pilot Travel Centers. She said the project took about five months to finish.
“The Flying J’s renovations also included a brand-new kitchen to prepare freshly made-in-house foods, refreshed restrooms and showers, and a new team member breakroom to elevate the team member experience,” she said. “We believe our team members play a huge role in the guest experience, which is why we have added new tools to help them succeed and better-serve drivers that stop with us.”
The renovations are part of Pilot Company’s nationwide initiative, called New Horizons, to invest $1 billion in remodeling its stores to upgrade the experience for team members and guests, and prepare for the future of travel.
The New Horizons initiative is a three-year project to fully remodel more than 400 Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel center locations and marks the company’s most significant investment in store modernization to date.
Pilot Company Vice President of Store Modernization Allison Cornish said the company is excited to showcase its newly updated travel center for the Pembroke community and the travelers it serves every day.
“We continue to listen to our guests’ feedback and strive to make their travel experiences easier and more enjoyable,” Cornish said.