When Air Force veteran Bob Henderson came home from his tour of duty in Vietnam there was no big victory parade. It was just him and a few other Air Force service members disembarking a ship in San Diego.
“They called returning servicemen baby killers. We had a bad reputation,” Henderson recalled Saturday afternoon during a Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day event at Daniel Goho American Legion Post 87 in Dansville.
“It was the political climate at the time. Hippies. The flower power movement. It was an absolutely political war,” he said, adding after a pause “I guess all wars are political, but this was far worse.”
“People are way more appreciative now than they were 30, 40, 50 years ago,” said Henderson.
Kathy Nagle, who has organized the event with the American Legion Auxiliary for about five years, was all too familiar with the stories of returning Vietnam veterans and the struggles many faced in talking about their experiences, even decades after the war. Nagle’s husband John served in the war.
“I read how troops were not treated well when they came home. No one honored them. I decided to honor them here, and it has grown,” said Kathy Nagle, a member of the Auxiliary.
The event always takes place near “Vietnam War Veterans Day,” March 29, a national day to honor those who served during the Vietnam War. The March 29 date represents the withdrawal of the last U.S. troops from South Vietnam.
About 40 veterans stopped by the Legion on March 25.
“This is a very special occasion,” said Pat Kenney, an Army engineer who helped build runways in Vietnam during 1969 and 1970. “All the veterans appreciate what Kathy has done. She’s put a lot of hours into it.”
Groups of veterans gathered around the square tables in the Legion’s downstairs dining area. They enjoyed food and drink and leaned into the center of the tables as they shared stories of their experiences, talked about events of the day, and otherwise connected with old friends or made new friends through their shared life experience.
“We never aim for politicians to come and speak, we just want to honor the men and they come and sit and visit,” said Kathy Nagle.
Henderson and Kenney, for example, both worked after high school before enlisting in hopes of having more control over where they would be stationed. Kenney, who entered the Army in 1968, said he requested Alaska because he liked the outdoors, and then West Germany. The recruiter agreed, “but then 10 months later, there I was in Vietnam,” Kenney said with a laugh more amused then bitter.
After the war, Kenney became a design engineer working at Foster Wheeler Corp. and later LMC in Dansville.
“This is special,” Kenney said. “We get to meet guys and talk about what we experienced there.”
