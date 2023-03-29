When Air Force veteran Bob Henderson came home from his tour of duty in Vietnam there was no big victory parade. It was just him and a few other Air Force service members disembarking a ship in San Diego.

“They called returning servicemen baby killers. We had a bad reputation,” Henderson recalled Saturday afternoon during a Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day event at Daniel Goho American Legion Post 87 in Dansville.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1