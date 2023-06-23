ORANGEVILLE — As one of the first 18 members of a newly formed church in Warsaw at the time, pioneer Josiah Boardman purchased a piece of land in Lot 1 of the township from the Holland Land Co. in 1804.
Boardman was a Revolutionary War veteran. He had served in Colonel Sherburnes’ Regiment of the Continental Army and is buried in the Orangeville Center Cemetery.
According to Nicholas Fisher, caretaker of the Orangeville Center Cemetery, Boardman’s gravestone was found accidentally last summer after being buried, lost, and forgotten. After the necessary research, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs sent a new marble headstone.
A dedication of the new gravestone will honor Boardman, along with 21 other war veterans. It will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery just west of Orangeville Center Road on Route 20A, 6 miles east of Varysburg.
The ceremony is open to the public.
Those represented during the ceremony will include the Wyoming County Veterans Service Agency, Wyoming County Historian’s office, Wyoming County Joint Veterans Council, Wyoming County Joint Veterans Honor Guard, (ons of the American Revolution Rochester Chapter, Town of Orangeville Supervisor Susan May and Board Members and the Warsaw Historical Society.
Honorable mentions include veterans interred in the cemetery who served during the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Civil War, World War II and Vietnam.
Veterans organizations including the American Legion and VFW posts, along with state Sen. George Borrello, Assemblyman David DiPietro, the Daughters of the American Revolution Mary Jemison Chapter and town of Orangeville Historian Laury Lakas have all been invited to take part in the dedication ceremony.
A brief history about Boardman will be delivered the day of the ceremony.