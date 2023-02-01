Former Boy Scout leader jailed

Rowcliffe

BATAVIA — A former Boy Scout leader convicted of molesting Scouts was sentenced Tuesday in Genesee County Court to four months in jail for violating terms of his probation.

Ronald L. Rowcliffe, 58, was sentenced to four months in Genesee County Jail after he admitted violating probation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1