BATAVIA — A former Boy Scout leader convicted of molesting Scouts was sentenced Tuesday in Genesee County Court to four months in jail for violating terms of his probation.
Ronald L. Rowcliffe, 58, was sentenced to four months in Genesee County Jail after he admitted violating probation.
Court officials said Rowcliffe violated terms by having social media accounts, changing his address and being in contact with a girl under the age of 17.
Rowcliffe had been arrested in October and charged with the violations.
Rowcliffe was sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court in November 2021 to 10 years of probation and is on probation until Nov. 9, 2031. He also was fined $2,500. His probation is overseen by Genesee County Probation Department.
Rowcliffe pleaded guilty in September 2020 to a single count of first-degree sexual abuse in satisfaction of all charges against him.
He was placed on one year of interim probation and was successful, leading to the probation sentence.
Rowcliffe had been charged with molesting two Boy Scouts in 2017 and 2018 at Massawepie Boy Scout Camp in Piercefield, St. Lawrence County.
He was a Scout leader at the time with a troop in Brockport and had long been involved in Scouts, despite a history of inappropriate behavior with children.
He was a village of Holley police officer in Orleans County when he was forced to resign after allegations that he sexually abused a boy in 1988. He was never charged.
He was rehired in Holley in 1995 and five years later was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child after being accused of giving boys haircuts, asking them to remove their clothes and watching pornography.
The charges were later dismissed after he pleaded guilty in a separate incident to releasing pepper spray in his patrol car.
Rowcliffe is now a registered sex offender, a Level 2 sexually violent offender on the state registry.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.