BUFFALO — A retired priest who served throughout Western New York, including several years in Medina, has been placed on leave after the Diocese of Buffalo received a child sexual abuse complaint against him.
The Rev. Joseph Vatter, former pastor at St. Mary’s Church in Medina, was placed on administrative leave by Bishop Michael W. Fisher.
Vatter retired in May 2022 but had been occasionally celebrating Masses at various churches, the Diocese said in a statement released Thursday.
“Please note that this administrative leave is for the purpose of investigation and does not imply any determination as to the truth or falsity of the complaint,” the statement said.
Vatter served in Medina in the early 2000s before moving to Lockport’s All Saints Parish.
Vatter was not part of the Diocese’s list of possible sexual abusers and was not part of any lawsuit filed against the Diocese.
He was, however, accused of sexual abuse by a Tonawanda man who made the accusations public in September.
In an article in The Buffalo News, the man said Vatter sexually assaulted him in 1980 while Vatter was pastor of St. Christopher Church in Tonawanda.
Vatter was, though, part of a complaint filed in 2004, the article said and the church found no basis.
Vatter also worked in churches in Jamestown, Buffalo, Dunkirk, Depew, Belmont, and Kenmore before his retirement.
