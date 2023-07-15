ROCHESTER — A former Medina woman faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum of life after she pleaded guilty Thursday to operating a fentanyl-dealing ring.
Ebony Shine, 37, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy with intent to distribute 400 or more grams of fentanyl.
Shine and three other Medina residents were arrested Nov. 15 after investigators executed federal search warrants at her residence on Post Avenue in Rochester and several other locations, including residences in Medina.
About $4,506.00 in U.S. currency, drug paraphernalia, three firearms, and more than
100 rounds of ammunition, were recovered.
Shine admitted selling drugs on 12 occasions between October 2021 and Nov. 15 at locations in Medina and Rochester. Shine also sold cocaine and a 9mm handgun to an individual working with law enforcement.
Shine supervised the distribution of quantities of fentanyl by her sons and co-conspirators, Emmanual Taylor, and Nasir Shine.
Taylor and Nasir Shine were previously convicted and are awaiting sentencing. The case against a fourth, Darrell C. Shine, 37, remains pending.
Shine is to be sentenced Nov. 2.
The complaints are the result of an investigation by the Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force, under the direction of the Orleans County District Attorney’s Office and District Attorney Joseph Cardone, Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, under the direction of Sheriff Christopher Bourke, the Medina Police Department, under the direction of former Chief Chad Kenward, the Niagara County Drug Task Force, under the direction of Sheriff Michael Filicetti, and the Rochester Police Department, under the direction of Chief David Smith.