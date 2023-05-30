BATAVIA — A well-known priest who served the city and was a latter-day legend in the Diocese of Buffalo has passed away.
Rev. Monsignor Leo McCarthy, 90, died May 21. He led the former St. Joseph’s Parish in Batavia from about 1995 to 2008, and then served as temporary administrator of Resurrection Parish.
McCarthy was ordained in 1959 and embarked on a career at parishes large and small. He was known as a man of exceptional faith, an exceptional athlete and a visionary spiritual leader and administrator.
Among other accomplishments in a long career, he directed three boys choirs — one of which released a Christmas record album in the 1960s — and coached numerous sports teams.
“I always thought the greatest outreach is to educate,” McCarthy told The Daily News in a 2008 interview shortly before he moved on to a North Tonawanda parish. “You give them something, but you teach them to take care of themselves, and not only that, but to take care of others. The best way to form and mold for the church are young people.”
Sports was a big part of that philosophy.
“Sometimes you could reach them a lot easier by sports than you could by a sermon in the pulpit,” McCarthy said at the time. “A lot of the Christian values come out in the gridiron, or the court, or the rink.”
He ended his service in Batavia with the words “forgiveness, gratitude and love” during his farewell Mass.
McCarthy wished to assure parishioners they are forgiven if they knowingly or unknowingly offended him, and asked for the same in return. He also expressed his gratitude for the support the members of St. Joseph’s Church have given over the years, and the welcome and respect offered by St. Mary’s as the two parishes merged.
“Lastly, please know that Resurrection Parish of Batavia, St. Joseph School and Notre Dame will always hold a very special place in the deep recesses of my heart,” he said.
Over the decades, McCarthy received awards including the Boy Scout St. George Award, National Police Athletic Award, City of Buffalo Volunteer for Youth Award, Man of the Year Award for Buffalo, and Sierra Club Award for Vocations work, according to the Western New York Catholic newspaper. In 2017, he was honored at the Curé of Ars dinner for his work in promoting vocations to youth.
He also served as chaplain in a number of capacities, including for the Buffalo Police Department, Catholic postal and telephone workers, and the Erie County Sheriff’s Department. He also served as the director of a men’s organization, the Holy Name Society, in addition to his roles as the pastor of various churches.
McCarthy was placed briefly on administrative leave in 2021 after an abuse allegation was filed publicly against him. It dated to 1982 and was not legally served against the diocese.
McCarthy denied ever committing any acts of abuse and cooperated with the investigation. The accusation was found to be unsubstantiated.
A Mass of Christian Burial was set for 10 a.m. today at Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo.