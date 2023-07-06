BATAVIA — A former Batavia High School football star who was stabbed by his friend and teammate five years ago has been arrested and jailed on rape charges.
Genesee County Jail records show that Raymond Leach, 22, was booked into jail at 7 p.m. Wednesday on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree criminal sexual act.
The rape and criminal sexual act charges are class B violent felonies punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
The charges accuse Leach of sexually assaulting a person who was incapable of consent by being “physically helpless.”
No other details were immediately available.
Leach was a star running back for Batavia Blue Devils and in 2018 was named the All-Greater Rochester Region’s Player of the Year.
He set numerous Section 5 and state records during his career.
His career almost came to an end just before his senior year when he and teammate Antwon Odom got into a fight and Odom stabbed Leach at least 12 times, including one stab that resulted in nerve damage.
Leach recovered.
A year later, Odom was found not guilty after a trial in Genesee County Court, with the jury believing Odom acted in self-defense.