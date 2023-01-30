BATAVIA — A former teacher and principal at a city parochial school was indicted Monday in Genesee County Court and charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a child in the school.
The child, District Attorney Kevin Finell said, was a student of his at the time.
Jason R. Clark, 42, is charged with two counts of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.
The indictment accuses Clark of “engaging in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than eleven years old” from around Labor Day 2014 to mid-June 2015.
Clark was a physical education teacher at St. Paul Lutheran School on Washington Avenue at the time.
Clark began working at the school in 2002 and in 2019 was named principal.
Finnell said the alleged abuse happened in the school.
The student later came forward and city police began investigating the allegations about a year ago, a source told The Daily News.
Clark was put on leave at the time and has since been fired.
The charges against Clark are class D felonies, punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Clark was arraigned in Genesee County Court, where he entered a not guilty plea and was released on his own recognizance. He is to appear for argument of motions on March 27.
City police and the District Attorney’s Office are asking that anyone who may know of any other possible victims to call police at (585) 345-6350.
