BATAVIA — The town is eyeing a location to help meet a looming need for court space.
It’s suitable in terms of cost and space, and it’s also notably associated with one of the Genesee County’s most-notorious criminal cases.
The town has not ruled out any options on meeting its need for court space, but it will make a $600,000 offer on property at 4120 W. Main Street Rd., which used to be the location of the Michael S. Tomaszewski Funeral & Cremation Chapel, LLC. The funeral home was closed after Tomaszewski faced more than 200 charges for committing a massive fraud.
Town officials said during a Wednesday meeting that the need for court space is urgent.
“In 2019, the town of Batavia initiated a comprehensive plan to upgrade and reallocate space to improve the court facilities in the town of Batavia on this campus and expend between $5 million and $7 million to enhance the court facility and meet the standards necessary to as well as construct space for the additional staffing the town of Batavia will build into the future,” Supervisor Greg Post said after the meeting.
A snag occurred in March 2020 and the board tabled the project. If a brand-new facility had been built, the court wouldn’t have been able to occupy it due to COVID restrictions.
“We realized that maybe we needed to consider how we were going to address the future in this uncertain state and these uncertain economic times,” Post said. “We agreed that we needed space for engineering and design and capital projects. We also have been looking for lease or purchase space to accommodate the courts.”
Studies revealed the town had several options, such as building from scratch, which might take two or three years and be very expensive; try to find vacant space, convert it to court space and lease it; or find a place in town that might serve future.
“We do know that we’ll need, and will certainly occupy, more office space with the staff that we presently employ,” Post said. “We have been looking at purchase opportunities.
“We think we have evaluated this potential site as well as the cost to renovate it and come in substantially under any of our previous estimates to provide a well-constructed and available court for the town of Batavia and any other small court that may wish to join or lease space, or collaborate with us to allow us that ever-increasing business of the court to be on its own campus,” he continued.
There are strict regulations that require separation of court personnel and judges from town employees.
“We can, with a modest amount of money, convert space that has been constructed recently in the town of Batavia, that is just down the road from this facility (the Town Hall), still has access to our facilities, borders the town’s property ... and own it if this deal is concluded.
In the Town Hall, Post and his confidential secretary, human resources director and bookkeeper can actually have offices with desks instead of always working at home or in their vehicles. If the town comes up with another court location the boardroom/courtroom would still host Town Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings.
“This is the opening salvo,” he said. “They’ve authorized me to make an offer. We’re a long way from the finish line.”
Despite the purchase offer, the town is looking at other options to address court needs, such as leasing space elsewhere that could serve as the Town Hall. The town might then be able to use its current location solely as court space.
“All of those options are still available and that’s what we’re doing, making progress in our efforts to improve and enhance the court facility to address the ever-increasing number of court cases that we see,” Post said. “I know that on DA day, there can be between 80 and 100 cases in a day.”
Tomaszewski, 51, was sentenced in December 2021 to 2 to 6 years in prison for stealing from his clients in one of the largest cases in Genesee County history.
Tomaszewski had been arrested in July 2020 after an investigation revealed he bilked customers out of more than $500,000. He ultimately pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and to a public health law violation for storing a body for 10 months at the funeral home.
Beside the prison time, he was ordered to pay restitution of $569,434.
(Includes reporting by Matt Surtel.)