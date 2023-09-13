BUFFALO — A former youth pastor has pleaded guilty to taking secret videos of a girl while she changed out of a bathing suit at Six Flags Darien Lake.
Nathan L. Rogers, 39, of East Aurora pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted receipt of child pornography. He faces 5 to 20 years in prison, along with a fine of up to $250,000.
The investigation began with a case that arose with Genesee County Sheriff’s Office in July 2019.
The victim had been attending Kingdom Bound, a Christian music festival, with her church youth group. She was at the water park when her church’s pastor, Rogers, invited her to go into his camper to change out of her wet clothing.
She changed clothing but then discovered a hidden iPhone which had recorded a 13-minute video of her. The girl deleted the video but then found a second phone hidden in the sheets of the camper’s bed.
The girl called her mother, who went to the park, picked up her daughter, and contacted Genesee County sheriff’s deputies.
Rogers was arrested shortly afterward. He was sentenced in December 2020 to six months in jail and five years probation after pleading guilty to unlawful surveillance in Genesee County Court.
FBI agents, however, reviewed his cellphones and recovered 24,017 picture files and 2,389 video files, included child pornography.
That led to federal charges in April 2021.
Rogers was a youth pastor for Life Church Buffalo in West Seneca and was fired after his arrest.