ELBA — The Elba Onion Queen Crowning ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept, 23 at the Elba Park. There are four contestants this year.
Adison Norton
Adison is the daughter of Chris and Sarah Norton and has a younger brother and sister. She is involved in volleyball, basketball and softball. Adison participates in Multicultural Club, Yearbook Club, Student Athletic Association, and Pageturners at school. She has been the treasurer of her class since freshman year. She has also participated in 4H Dairy Club for nine years. Adison enjoys reading and spending time with her family and friends. After graduation, Adison plans to attend a four-year school to study journalism and communications and pursue a career in sports journalism.
Emma Pangrazio
Emma is the daughter of Scott and Gail Pangrazio. She lives in Elba with her parents and brother, David. She has participated in volleyball, JV softball and danced with Center Stage for 13 years. Emma has held the title of class President for several years. She is also involved in Student Council, Multicultural Club, National Honor Society and has been a high honor student. Her hobbies include reading, cooking, and spending time with family while traveling to different racetracks to cheer on her brother as he races. Emma would like to pursue becoming a professional photographer.
Halie Scouten
Halie is the daughter of Joseph and Nicole Scouten and has four brothers and two sisters, Owen, Caleb, Kyle, Liam, Morgan and Maddy. She is a part of National Honor Society, Student Athletic Association, Student Counsel, and has been a class officer. Halie also plays volleyball and basketball. She enjoys hiking, exploring new places, fishing, crafts, vacations with family, working at Starbucks, hanging out with her little brother and shopping with her best friend. After high school Halie plans to attend college to study physical education and coaching while playing collegiate volleyball.
Madison Thompson
Madison is the daughter of Jeremy and Kim Thompson. She has participated in soccer and softball. Madison is also a member of Student Athletic Association, National Honor Society, and Multicultural Club. Outside of school she enjoys cooking, baking, photography, water sports, fishing and four wheeling. Madison is considering going into the field of business or becoming a radiologist/sonographer after graduation.