ALBION — Three weeks after an Orleans Correctional Facility officer was seriously injured by an inmate, four more officers were injured when a drugged inmate allegedly attacked them in a housing dorm.
Kenny Gold, western region vice president of the state Corrections Officers and Police Benevolent Association said the attack happened April 14 as an officer was conducting routine rounds.
The officer heard an inmate yelling from one of the cubes in the dorm and went to investigate, Gold said.
The inmate was sitting on his bed and frothing from the mouth. As the officer called for medical assistance the inmate “suddenly jumped to his feet and began throwing punches at the officer.”
The officer was able to avoid the punches and sprayed him with pepper spray.
The inmate continued to try to punch the officer as other officers arrived.
Another officer responded to the call and administered another application of OC spray, which was again ineffective. Still in a body hold, the inmate threw a punch over his shoulder, striking the sergeant in the face. The inmate was forced to the ground, where he continued to struggle with officers.
Staff were able to apply handcuffs. The inmate was brought to his feet but remained combative. He was escorted to a transport van to be taken for decontamination from the OC spray.
Inside the van, the inmate kicked an escort officer in the knee, causing the officer to fall forward onto the inmate and landing on his hand.
Three officers and a sergeant were injured in the attack.
The officer in the van who was kicked and fell, sustained hand and knee injuries. He was treated at Medina Memorial Hospital where X-rays determined he sustained a fractured bone in his hand.
The sergeant sustained hand, knee and facial pain and swelling. He was treated at the facility and remained on duty.
Two officers sustained knee, elbow, forearm and knuckle injuries subduing the inmate. They were treated at the facility and remained on duty.
The inmate, 24, is serving a eight to 10 year sentence after being convicted in Erie County for first-degree burglary and first-degree bail jumping in 2016. After the attack, the inmate was placed in a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges.
The attack was the latest at Western New York prisons.
“A few weeks ago, we reported on a vicious assault of an officer who was beaten and slashed at Orleans and now, once again, we are here reporting on three officers and a sergeant attacked and injured,” Gold said in a news release. “One officer undoubtedly will be out of work for weeks with a fracture in his hand. It not only impacts his ability to work — other officers will be mandated to work his shifts — but also any family or community activities he is involved in as we approach the summer months.
“These senseless, unprovoked attacks on staff continue to go unchecked and without any ramifications,” he said. “The HALT Act stripped any discipline that remained to deter inmates from attacking staff or other inmates. Our state government cannot even get a budget passed on time, how can we expect them to take the necessary steps to address the rise in violence in our prisons and communities?”
