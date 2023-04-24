Four officers injured in inmate attack

ALBION — Three weeks after an Orleans Correctional Facility officer was seriously injured by an inmate, four more officers were injured when a drugged inmate allegedly attacked them in a housing dorm.

Kenny Gold, western region vice president of the state Corrections Officers and Police Benevolent Association said the attack happened April 14 as an officer was conducting routine rounds.

