WARSAW — A Perry man will likely receive his fifth state prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to drug charges Thursday in Wyoming County Court.
James W. Sherbert Jr., 49, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance as a second felony offender.
Sherbert was on parole from a previous drug-related prison term when he was charged with dealing drugs in Perry. He also was charged with misdemeanor drug possession in Genesee County in December.
Sherbert was released from prison Oct. 6 and is on parole until July 8, 2024.
It was Sherbert’s fourth state prison term. The latest term was for tampering with physical evidence in a drug-related case.
Sherbert also served two terms for burglaries and in 2000 was convicted in a series of violent and terrifying armed robberies.
Sherbert was living in Perry at the time of the 1999 crimes. He stole a rifle from a house in Canaseraga in Allegany County, forcing his way into a house and ordering two adults to lie on the floor. He put children in the bathroom and ransacked the house, stealing a rifle.
A short time later the rifle was used in an armed robbery at Rowe’s General Store in Wethersfield.
Sherbert was convicted of two counts of first-degree robbery and sentenced to 15 to 18 years in prison.
He is to be sentenced Sept. 8 for his latest conviction.
Also in County Court Thursday:
n Rachel Holland-Winsor, 40, of Machias was sentence to two-to-four years in prison with Willard Drug Treatment Facility recommenced. She was convicted of stealing a car in Eagle and also had arrests in Cattauraugus County for stealing cars.
n Nicholas S. Mason, 26, of Cherry Creek pleaded guilty to strangulation and attempted second-degree assault and is to be sentenced Oct. 26.
Mason had been charged with second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal mischief and six counts of second-degree criminal contempt of court.
The charges came after a series of domestic violence incidents in Chautauqua and Wyoming counties in February.
n Shane D. Vasile, 56, of Warsaw pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and conspiracy. He was one of three people charged with dealing meth after a four-month investigation that ended in April.
He is to be sentenced Dec. 14.