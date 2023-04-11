BATAVIA — A Rochester man who has served four state prison terms for dealing drugs was arrested
on a sealed indictment warrant charging him with dealing crack cocaine in Batavia.
Updated: April 11, 2023 @ 8:08 pm
Tylee D. Gaines, 44, who is on post-release supervision stemming from his last prison term, was arrested Friday after an investigation by Genesee County Drug Task Force.
Gaines was taken into custody on the indictment warrant after a traffic stop by deputies.
He is accused of selling crack cocaine to undercover agents and also was found in possession of 14 bags of crack when he was taken into custody, resulting in new charges not related to the grand jury warrant, investigators said.
Gaines is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and one count of misdemeanor possession.
Gaines was committed to Genesee County Jail but was released under supervision after his arraignment.
Gaines has a long history of dealing drugs, resulting in his first prison term in 1999 for a conviction in Monroe County.
A look at records from state Department of Corrections show that Gaines apparently continued to deal drugs upon his release from prison Feb. 20, 2002. He was convicted a mere three months later and sent to prison a second time.
He was released on May 19, 2006 and a year later was sentenced to another two-year term for another Monroe County conviction for dealing drugs.
He remained free for six years, until he was convicted of dealing crack cocaine in Batavia in 2016, a conviction that resulted in an eight-year prison term.
He was released to parole Sept. 20, 2021 and is on supervision until Oct. 20.
