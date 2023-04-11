Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Windy with a few showers this evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers this evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.