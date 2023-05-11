BATAVIA — A man who has already served four state prison terms received his longest term yet Friday in Genesee County Court.
Arthur J. Brown, 46, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for dealing cocaine. Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini also sentenced Brown to a concurrent seven-year term for gun possession and a 16 month to four-year term for violating sex offender registration rules.
Brown, who was living in Le Roy at the time, was arrested several times last year and continued to commit crimes even after indictment were filed against him.
Brown pleaded guilty in February to attempted criminal possession of a weapon, attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance and to failing to register a change of address as a sex offender, his second felony conviction for that charge.
The plea satisfied all charges placed against him from September 2021 to Jan. 31.
One arrest came after a massive search in Stafford in September.
Brown was stopped for traffic violations and ran from police. A deputy said he saw Brown pull a gun from his waistband before losing him in a cornfield.
Moments later, loud booms came from the field, leading the deputies to believe shots had been fired.
They turned out to be a farm cannon used to scare predators.
A search of the area resulted in Brown being found about a mile away as residents were ordered to remain in their homes. A gun was found near where Brown was last seen running from police.
Brown was later charged with grand larceny after he was accused of stealing a credit card from the police station.
In October 2022, Brown also was charged with failure to register as sex offender for a third-degree rape conviction involving a 15-year-old girl in Onondaga County.
Two months later Brown was again charged with failure to report an address change.
Brown, who is in Genesee County Jail, has served four state prison terms since 1998 for a total of 16 years.