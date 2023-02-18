BATAVIA — Since 1998, Arthur J. Brown has been in and out of state prison six times.
He has been convicted of crimes in every county he has lived in, from Onondaga, to Chautauqua and Monroe.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 18, 2023 @ 12:10 am
BATAVIA — Since 1998, Arthur J. Brown has been in and out of state prison six times.
He has been convicted of crimes in every county he has lived in, from Onondaga, to Chautauqua and Monroe.
Brown has been living in Genesee County since he was paroled from prison in September 2020.
It didn’t take long for him to commit crimes here and, police say, he has continued to commit crimes even with pending felony indictments that will likely earn him the longest prison term of his criminal career.
Just eight days after he was arrested in the city for allegedly possessing cocaine with intent to sell, Brown appeared in Genesee County Court and pleaded guilty to a variety of crimes.
The plea deal also satisfied the felony drug charges filed against him eight days earlier.
Brown pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon, attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance and to failing to register a change of address as a sex offender, his second felony conviction for that charge.
Brown faces anywhere from seven to 10 years in prison when sentenced in April.
The plea deal satisfies all charges placed against Brown from September 2021 to Jan. 31 of this year.
Brown was living in Le Roy when he was stopped for traffic violations in Stafford Sept. 20.
Brown ran from police, who gave chase. A deputy said he saw Brown pull a gun from his waistband before losing him in a cornfield.
Moments later, loud booms came from the field, leading the deputies to believe shots had been fired.
They turned out to be a farm cannon used to scare predators.
A massive search of the area resulted in Brown being found about a mile away as residents were ordered to remain in their homes. A gun was found near where Brown was last seen running from police.
Brown was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, menacing a police officer, tampering with physical evidence, obstruction of governmental administration, driving while impaired by drugs, unlicensed operation and failure to keep right.
Brown was later charged with grand larceny after he was accused of stealing a credit card from the police station.
In October 2022, Brown also was charged with failure to register as sex offender for a third-degree rape conviction involving a 15-year-old girl in Onondaga County.
Two months later Brown was again charged with failure to report an address change.
Brown, who is in Genesee County Jail, has served four state prison terms since 1998 for a total of 16 years.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.