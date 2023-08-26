BATAVIA — A Batavia man sentenced to a state prison term in January in Orleans County received another term this week in Genesee County Court.
Matthew S. Williams, 35, was sentenced to 18 months to three years in prison for possession of stolen property in satisfaction of other charges that were pending against him.
The sentence is to run concurrent with a two-to-four year term imposed in January in Orleans County Court.
Williams, formerly of Elba, stole nearly $10,000 in parts and batteries from Torrey Farms in Barre.
In Genesee, he was charged with stealing a car and repeatedly violating an order of protection.
The Genesee County sentence is Williams fourth prison term.
He was convicted of burglary and grand larceny in 2012 and served two years and five months of a one- to three-year term; In 2018, he was convicted of grand larceny after a series of thefts, including stealing catalytic converters, and was sentenced to two to four years in prison.