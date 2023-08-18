A pig named Freckles sold at the Wyoming County 4-H Meat Animal Auction
PIKE — The 2023 Wyoming County 4-H Meat Animal Auction held Wednesday evening welcomed an excited and generous crowd back to the fairgrounds.
Charlotte Bliss, 8, of Freedom sold her pig for $17.50 per pound at the auction. Freckles — named for the freckles on her back — weighed in at 229 pounds, meaning the pig was sold to Mike Gerwitz of Gerwitz-McNeil Electric in West Valley for a grand total of $4,007.50.
“She was so surprised and so was I,” said Charlotte’s mother Laurlee Bliss. “She had told me since the beginning she was not going to be sad when we had to leave last night, but she finally let out her emotions. But the growth, maturity and responsibility that she had this summer was incredible.
“She woke up Monday through Friday at 4:45 a.m. all summer and fed calves with me in order to pay for her feed for her pig so she did not have to pay us back once she received this check,” Bliss continued. “No, she didn’t always want to get up that early, but she maintained a really good attitude about it.”
“I asked her what she wanted to do with the money, and she is going to save most of it, but she is also going to make a donation to a local charity,” Bliss said. “I’m not sure who yet but I’m happy she would like to help someone out.”
With all the excitement surrounding the sale of Freckles, numerous area 4-H’ers sold smaller animals at the auction with a bit less weight on them.
Bethany Skillman, 14, of Arcade was Reserve Grand Champion Jr. Showman with the pair of broiler chickens she showed at the 4-H Market Broiler Show in July.
Bethany and her 12-year-old brother Titus (TJ) Skillman are members of the Wyoming County Eggers and both raised broiler chickens for the auction this year.
A pair of chickens from each child went to the auction. Both youngsters also raised layer chickens and leased dairy calves from Campbell Dairy in North Java while Bethany also has a duck.
TJ’s calf’s name is Laura and Bethany’s calf’s name is Charlotte.
In addition to their involvement in the 4-H auction, they both entered baking projects at the fair.
TJ entered a woodworking project, flowers and sent his cherry pie into the Cake and Pie Auction. All proceeds from the cake and pie auction go back to the Wyoming County 4-H Home and Consumer Science Program.
Having been in 4-H for at least 5 years, the Skillman siblings know what it takes to prepare for the fair and the 4-H auction.
They raised their chickens in pasture so that meant they had plenty of chores including watering and feeding. For the 4-H Market Broiler Show they had to wash their chickens and have a good knowledge of the poultry market for chickens.
“They work hard all year round on our farm, not just at fair time. Both kids thoroughly enjoy 4-H, the skills they’ve learned and being at the fair,” said their mother Lisa Skillman.
Bethany and TJ are also members of the Wyoming County Shooting Sports clubs.
Bethany was hoping to sell her pair of broiler chickens at auction for at least $300 — they sold for $500. TJ was hoping to sell his pair of broiler chickens for $350 – they sold for $600. TJ’s pie sold for $500 with proceeds donated to the 4-H program. Both TJ’s chickens and pie were purchased by Pierce Millings Inc.