PIKE — Kaitlyn Broughton and Jenna Weixlmann are friends who consider themselves sisters.
They’ve enjoyed 4-H together for the past few years and just got two big wins at Wyoming County Fair.
Broughton, of Silver Springs, won the Champion Beef Showman award, while Weixlmann took Reserve Champion Beef Showman during the Wyoming County 4-H market show.
Broughton is a member of the Showin’ and Growin’ 4-H group. She’s wrapping up her final year in Wyoming County 4-H just before she heads off to start her sophomore year at Oklahoma State University.
She’s majoring in agriculture communications with a minor in animal science.
Broughton finished in the top beef slot for tonight’s Wyoming County Fair 4-H Meat Animal Auction with her Grand Champion 4-H Beef Steer project named Red.
Weixlmann is a member of the Route 39 Wranglers 4-H group. She’s heading into her sophomore year at Pioneer High School next month.
This is Weixlmann’s second year showing beef steers at the fair. She worked hard to show at the fair and was excited about the chance to show again. She won Reserve Champion 4-H Beef Steer project with her steer named Charlie.
Broughton has been a great mentor for Weixlmann in the 4-H program.