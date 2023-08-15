Ian Downey has a great love of corn. So when the Rochester resident learned that nearby Avon had a whole festival dedicated to corn, there was no question he would be there.
“I truly, truly love corn,” Downey said Saturday afternoon, while a friend noted that Downey “can eat tremendous amounts of corn.”
That friend was helping Downey get decked out as a giant ear of corn – attaching yellow balloons of varying sizes from his neck to his calves, while also affixing a shiny green blanket over his back and some white stringy “silk” across his shoulders. A latex yellow skull cap, orange-tinted visor, and a silver crown completed the “Corn King” ensemble.
“I feel like who I am all the time. This allows me the opportunity to be my true self,” Downey said, sounding very serious about his affection for corn.
Downey would walk around the 35th annual Avon Rotary Corn Festival greeting and thanking his “loyal corn subjects” with a low royal tone and a wave of his arm.
Downey wasn’t alone in his enthusiasm. Debbie Buchanan was also dressed like an ear of corn as she started the day at the pre-festival St. Agnes A-Maize-Ing Race, a 5K in Avon’s Driving Park.
“Hey, it is a corn festival,” she said, “so we have to dress like corn.”
The festival typically brings a thousand or more people to Avon and the area around Genesee Street for a day of fun, food, music. Many of those attending Saturday’s festival said they look forward to attending every year.
“It is just the opportunity to get together as a family and celebrate Avon,” said Alana Nu of Avon.
The Corn Festival is the biggest annual fundraiser for Avon Rotary. The goal this year, said Rotary President Mike Ford, was to raise $18,000 to help support a number of local organizations across Livingston County.
“It is service above self, that is what the Rotary motto is, so we have a good group of people helping out at the festival this year,” Ford said.
With 10 food vendors, nearly 200 craft vendors and three stages of music playing everything from high-energy rock and blues, to mid-tempo dance music and acoustic sets there was indeed something for everyone and every age.
Caroline and David Sauers of Honeoye were enjoying the music of Blue Sky as they danced on the triangular cement median where Genesee Street – the heart of the festival – yields to the traffic circle. The concrete pad, David Sauers said, was perfect for dancing as it allowed the couple to move their feet easily, which the pavement would not have allowed.
“We came for Blue Sky. We like to couple dance and not a lot of bands have music that allow for it,” Caroline Sauers said.
The Sauers danced together, choreographing dips and twirls, moving together and apart and often holding hands as the band played selections such as The Eagles’ “Heartache Tonight” or a trio of songs from The Beatles.
“We started to do couples dancing as exercise, and found it to be a great relationship builder, too,” Caroline Sauers said. “You have to anticipate each other’s moves, and support each other. You really become familiar with each other.”
Couples dancing, she said, “is physical exercise and brain exercise.”
A little further down Genesee Street, the festival’s kid zone featured a variety of activities for children. At the booth for the First Presbyterian Church of East Avon children were trying to knock over an aluminum can with water guns. Steps away, other children sought out the bounce house.
Brothers Jack and Thomas Keller took turns on the bean bag and ring toss games, though the younger Jack found it was easier to walk the bean bags to the basket and stand over the ring toss table and drop the rings in place.
“We live in Avon and come every year,” said Lindsay Keller, their mom. “They seem to like it with all the kids activities.”
Mr. Scribbles, otherwise known as Michael Sparling, has become a staple at area festivals. He can take a random line or two scribbled on an letter-sized piece of paper and turn it into a piece of art.
The art begins with the kids. For one piece, Saturday, a boy took an orange marker and drew a line across, then down the middle of the paper. Next, he drew a blue line that zig-zagged and crossed the orange line. A few minutes later, Mr. Scribbles, using a black Sharpie marker, had turned the child’s scribbles into a cartoonish bear reaching toward a bee’s nest for some honey. He then further defined the bear by giving it orange fur, pink paws and a yellow face.
“It starts with the kids, always. They make the first marks,” said Sparling, who has been turning scribbles into art for 28 years. “I try and find something in their scribbles, and make it into the cartoon.”
Avon artist Tom O’May had a table at the festival showing his artwork. Now retired, he captures real-life images of farmers, fields and trees, among others.
“I started drawing when I was a child and my parents noticed that I could recreate pretty much anything that I saw,” O’May said. “I never took any formal training. It is what I do to relax.”
Assemblywoman Marjorie R. Byrnes, R-Caledonia, and state Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, who both represent Livingston County, shared a tent at the festival.
“we are not talking about politics today,” Byrnes said. “Today, we are talking about constituent services, what we can do to help people with whatever issue they have or at least get their names and numbers so that we can call them on Monday to follow up on things. We are out here today to serve the people.”
Among this year’s record-number of vendors was Peters Pickled Peppers and Pickles, a new operation by Peter Englerth of Rochester.
The business was developed using a family recipe for bread and butter pickles that was created by Englerth’s great aunt in the 1960s. His business, begun about two years ago, has expanded from the original recipe to five flavors with a sixth - candied jalapeno pickled peppers - coming this fall.
“I started with banana peppers,” said Englerth, because he was frustrated with the quality of banana peppers available on the market.
From there he began experiments with other flavors. A spicy garlic dill pickle is a best seller. The pickle has what is described as “a trailing heat,” with the first bite seeming like a normal vinegary, dill pickle, but soon gains intensity and a hotter taste.
“My dills are very dilly, but not to dilly to overwhelm the actual product. And the heat is just the perfect trailing spice where you can finish the jar and not be punished at the end of the day,” Englerth said.
Bob and Sally Green of Scottsville – first-timers at the Corn Festival – stopped for a sample of pickles. They planned to come back for a jar after spending more time taking in the festival.
“Its a nice day for a festival,” said Bob Green, himself a Rotarian. “The festival is really nice. I’m happy to see it help bring people to the community and I’m glad to be able to support Rotary by coming to the festival.”