BATAVIA — Fr. Matthew Zirnheld got a letter from the bishop about a month ago that told him he was going to Batavia. It was a place to which he’s no stranger.
The 61-year-old Kenmore native sat at the desk in his still-largely-empty office, having celebrated his first weekend of masses only days ago. As a pastor, he will be responsible for three sites — Ascension Parish, St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s. He replaced Fr. Ivan Trujillo, Fr. David Glassmire and Fr. Bob Waters, all of whom retired.
Meeting new people has not been that difficult for him, having been in some big parishes and having been a priest for 30 years, Zirnheld said.
“It’s part of the job,” he said of meeting new people. “I’ve been lucky. My last three assignments have been for about 10 years. I’ve been lucky at each assignment. I get to meet people, get to know people. I’d say the majority of people are so willing to help and offer some sound advice.”
Getting used to the Mass schedule at the three sites went pretty well.
“I was lucky this week. We had Mass at 8 a.m. On the weekend, I had a 4 o’clock Mass and a 5:30 Mass, but the churches were so close together ... On Sunday, I had a 7:30 a.m., 9:15 and 11:30 a.m.,” he said. There was a pretty good amount of time between the masses. We had pretty good Mass attendance and I got a chance to introduce myself to the parishioners and also get to know some of the staff. I’m still doing that right now — meeting different people and putting names and faces together. They’re very patient, thank God. They’re anxious to get started with this process.”
Before coming to Genesee County, Zirnheld went to St. Joseph’s Collegiate High School and then to Canisius College, graduating in 1984. From there, life took him to the former Christ the King Seminary, He graduated from the Seminary in 1992. He served at St. John the Evangelist in Buffalo for a year. He then went to Our Lady of Victory Basilica for 10 years.
His travels then took him to Wyoming County, where he was at St. John Neumann in Strykersville and Sheldon for about 11 years, before winding up back at his home parish of St. Andrew’s in Kenmore, where he would be for the next nine years.
The diocese will have the pastors meet at the Catholic Center in downtown Buffalo to map out the Road to Renewal. This initiative is a journey to reinvigorate Catholic faith, more fully optimize parish and diocesan resources, and increase the impact of its varied ministries.
“We get a chance to hear what the diocese wants and how we can incorporate their vision for the future in our section of the diocese, Zirnheld said. “There’s been six families of parishes. Each family is six parishes under, it’s usually a pastor and two or three assistants — locally, there are Fr. Scottston F. Brentwood and Fr. Kenneth Breen who are in Le Roy and Bergen, and Fr. Thaddeus Bocianowski, Zirnheld said. Rocianowski, in Oakfield and Elba, will help for about the next six months with the Road to Renewal process.
“We’re hopefully going to have more insights, in the next few months, about gradually putting things into place,” he said.
Zirnheld said he talked to parishioners over the weekend about having patience and working together.
“Part of the issue is, in seven years, there’s going to be less than 100 active priests in the Diocese of Buffalo,” he said. “All the places that stay open, we’ll all have to utilize laity and the people who help at masses and try to best utilize the facilities for the good of the faithful.”
The new pastor said his friends have been asking him whether he goes to places like the Center Street Smokehouse, O’Lacy’s and Poke-A- Dot.
“Are you going to become a Muckdogs fan?” he says people would ask him. “Oh, of course,” he would respond.
“When I was in Strykersville, we used to bring the altar servers to the Muckdogs’ games,” Some of the people, we’d go to the Center Street Smokehouse,” he said. “We’d go to O’Lacy’s.”
His mother, Anne, lives in Kenmore. An older brother, Mark, runs the St. Vincent dePaul Society in Buffalo. Two sisters, Michelle and Mary, work at St. Andrew’s Church. He also has a sister-in-law, brother-in-law, three nieces and a nephew, and three great-nieces and a great-newphew.
Zirnheld said he’s been to Batavia many times for different things and it’s always been a nice place.
“There’s lots to do around here and a lot of great restaurants. I went to Alex’s (Place) a couple of nights ago and sat with some friends who came to visit,” he said. “Just a lot of really cool places and neat things. I’m looking forward to that, too.”