BATAVIA — A bit of relief for New York drivers ended Sunday.
The suspension of state taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel was lifted, halting the measure enacted last year as prices ramped up due to inflation, the war in Ukraine and other factors.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Rain. Record high temperatures expected. High 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 9:15 am
BATAVIA — A bit of relief for New York drivers ended Sunday.
The suspension of state taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel was lifted, halting the measure enacted last year as prices ramped up due to inflation, the war in Ukraine and other factors.
Retailers are now required to include both state and local sales taxes in the pump price, while distributors must charge the taxes on any sale of previously untaxed motor fuel, the state Department of Taxation and Finance said on its website.
During the suspension period — which began June 1 — distributors and wholesalers were not required to remit the 8 cents per gallon excise tax or prepaid sales taxes.
GasBuddy, the online site whose mission is to make fuel savings easier and more accessible for everybody, said Monday that average gas prices in New York state have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week. They averaged $3.34 per gallon that day, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Prices in New York are 34.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 12 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon.
At around noon Monday, GasBuddy reported the following prices per gallon at gas stations in or near Batavia: $2.73 at both the Flying J and Speedway, 5484 Alleghany Rd. and 8465 Alleghany Rd. in Corfu, respectively; $2.75 at Totem Pole Smoke & Gas, 1031 Ledge Rd. in Basom; $2.80 at Jan’s Smoke Shop II, 383 Bloomingdale Rd. in Akron; $3.29 at Valero, 100 W. Main St. in Batavia; 7-Eleven, 8400 Buffalo Rd. in Bergen; $3.39 at Tops, 390 W. Main St. in Batavia, LeRoy X-press Mart, 7940 E. Main Rd. in Le Roy and Sunoco, 6316 Telephone Rd in Pavilion.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in New York was priced at $2.69 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.39 per gallon, a difference of $1.70. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.69 per gallon, while the highest was $4.39 per gallon, a difference of $1.70.
A representative of AAA said Monday that the agency expects to see prices go up across the region, but that it hasn’t happened so far.
“The average price for a gallon of regular today in Batavia is $3.31, down 2 cents from a week ago,” said Communications Specialist for AAA Western and Central New York Mark Gruba. “When the gas tax suspension took effect in June, motorists were paying around $4.90 in the region for a gallon of regular, so the overall price has come down considerably since then. Demand for gasoline is lower during the winter months as people drive less in inclement conditions. It remains to be seen if the lifting of the gas tax suspension will impact driving habits.”
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.