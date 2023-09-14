PIFFARD – Visitors walked down a path cut through a stand of corn at Lawnel Farms to get to the field where Livingston County’s Farm Fest was taking place on Saturday.
More than one family made reference to “Field of Dreams,” the film in which the ghosts of baseball players walk through a cornfield. But instead of encountering a ball field, Farm Fest visits found a field filled with large farm tractors, wagon rides, tents with cute young farm animals and interesting science exhibits that helped to tell the story of agriculture in Livingston County.
Farm Fest, organized by the Livingston County Farm Bureau and sponsored by area farmers and other agri-business supporters, is designed to educate residents about the work of local farmers and the agriculture industry. The day allows guests to learn from local producers and regional agriculture industry representatives while also taking part in family-friendly activities such as a petting zoo, science lessons, and a farm tour.
“People are happy to come,” said Linda Hamilton of Triple H Farms in Geneseo and a longtime Farm Fest volunteer. “It’s gotten a following. People tell their friends and neighbors and we see new people every year.”
The event at Lawnel Farms, a multi-generational family dairy farm at 2413 Craig Rd., Piffard, drew more than 1,100 people despite a steady rain that began a couple of hours after the event had started.
“We’ve never before and wanted to come see what Farm Fest was about,” said Doug Baker of York. “The kids love the animals and it’s been pretty educational.”
Julie Newman of Scottsville grew up on a farm and attended Farm Fest as a child. She brought her kids “for a fun family day.”
She was also interested in learning how to get her children involved in 4-H.
“We don’t farm anymore, but I want to get the kids involved in related activities,” Newman said.
There were plenty of activities for children to explore, and the rain meant that Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County’s activities tent was a busy place. There, visitors could meet and pet animals such as a donkey named Flower, a goat, a newborn calf, and sheep to try their hand at churning butter and starting a farm in a glove, both Ag in the Classroom lessons.
“It shows that something as simple as a glove can be a greenhouse” DeAnna Croteau, a family and consumer science educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County explained.
The project used a clear plastic glove. Kids push a cotten ball into each finger and then placed seeds such as corn, oat, wheat, soybean and a pinch of alfalfa into each individual finger. Then, water was squirted into cotton balls and instructions given to place the glove in an area of sunlight so that in a week or so the seeds would start to sprout.
The seeds all represent local crops, Croteau said.
Among those creating a “Farm in a Glove” was Axel Geiger of Retsof, whose broad smile revealed the excitement and curiosity he had with the project.
“It’s great to come out to the community and be able to support our friends. There’s a lot of interactive tables and we’ve done it all,” said Axel’s mom, Kayla, who was also holding one of the tubes being used to make butter.
Kayla Geiger said making butter was a favorite activity. And she wasn’t alone, as evidenced by the number of people walking the grounds while shaking the translucent tubes.
And the table where John Pitcher, the Ag in the Classroom educator for CCE Livingston, was leading the demonstration regularly drew crowds. Pitcher would pour a small amount of heavy whipping cream into the tube - he had about 600 available at Farm Fest — and then instructed both kids and adults on how to shake it.
“Use the wrist, not the arm,” Pitcher said. “And if you start to tire, switch to the other hand.”
After about 10 minutes of vigorous shaking the liquid cream should have become solid. The higher the fat content of the cream, the faster the process will take, Pitcher said.
“The key is powering through the whipped cream to get to the butter,” Pitcher told one group.
Another table had small plastic bins lined up that showed the different ingredients that go into the feed used for the dairy cows. The ingredients included flake corn, which is easier to digest, feed corn, not to be confused with sweet corn, and chocolate.
In addition to the activities, visitors could also climb into a wagon for a tour through the Lawnel Farms complex up the road. The tour showed where feed is mixed, the calf barn — which guide and third-generation farm owner Andrew Smith likened to a day care — and the progression of barns were the cows are moved as they mature.
In the middle of the complex was the farm’s first barn from 1945. It appeared that some work was being done on the original barn which offered a cutaway view and a stark contrast from where the multi-barn complex is today.
“We started in 1945 with one borrowed cow. That cow gave us one calf, and that’s how we started farming,” said Andrew Smith.
Today, the farm cares for some 2,700 animals and milks three times a day. The farm also grows the crops to feed its animals.
“We raise it all from start to finish,” Smith said.
This year was the first time that Lawnel Farms had hosted an in-person Farm Fest. In 2020, the farm hosted a virtual festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic which had arrived in the region a few months before the traditional Farm Fest date.
“It’s important to reach the community and showcase agriculture in Livingston County because its of such high importance,” said Kirsty Northrop, part of the farm’s fourth-generation. “I love that people come to Farm Fest year after year because they love what our community has to offer.”